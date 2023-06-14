Minecraft Legends 1.17.35227 update patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft Legends' hype may have sloped downward since the game's April 2023 release date, but there are still plenty of fans enjoying the strategy game over a month later. Meanwhile, Mojang continues to issue updates to fix bugs and tweak the overall gameplay to ensure that the game isn't forgotten.

To that end, the 1.17.35227 update was released on June 13, 2023. The release, also known as the "Day 60" patch, fixed a litany of bugs and crashes while making a few small tweaks to the gameplay and in-game menus to improve the player experience.

This isn't the most impactful update in Minecraft Legends' short history, but it's still worth examining the highlights of the game's Day 60 patch.

Most important information about Minecraft Legends' Day 60 patch

For the most part, Minecraft Legends' latest patch takes strident efforts to improve performance by fixing crashes and bugs on multiple platforms. Be that as it may, there are a few gameplay and UI adjustments thrown in as well. Since this is the case, it may be best to focus on the tangible changes to the game that aren't simply bug/crash fixes.

Highlights of Minecraft Legends' Day 60 patch for gameplay/UI:

Improved stability to avoid rubberbanding issues during standard gameplay.

Mythic and Legendary difficulty modes have been adjusted, allowing villages to have a higher chance of survival when they are attacked and a player isn't close enough to defend it.

In the first act of the campaign, players are now given 150 iron to help them build the Wellhouse structure.

The dialogue from the Hosts telling players to hurry has been reduced in the first act of the campaign.

In Versus Mode, melee attacks have been adjusted to avoid players striking other players who are out of visible range.

The Lost Legends lobby has been tweaked to show mission objectives and potential rewards.

Screen narration has been improved in multiple sections of the game.

The game tile art has been updated for the Nintendo Switch menus.

The mob selection interface has been refined for better clarity, keeping visual indicators onscreen for hotkeys and lured mobs.

In addition to the changes listed above, Minecraft Legends has fixed dozens of bugs and crashes across all console and PC platforms. This list is quite long, so it may be better for players to head to the full list of patch notes that break down the confirmed fixes and crash removals.

Currently, these notes can be found at https://help.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/sections/15257946888973 and provide the full scope of fixes in closer detail. Hopefully, Mojang continues to make fixes, updates, and adjustments to Minecraft Legends in the future.

Although the Day 60 patch is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, there are still more than a few things worth fixing or updating in the strategy game, so the guiding hand of the developers is still likely needed in certain regards. No game is perfect, and keeping this new title running optimally is crucial to its future.

