How to get the Emerald Cheetah skin in Minecraft Legends 

Minecraft Legends provides a wide range of customizations for heroes to utilize, and the latest example debuted on November 15, 2023, with the Emerald Cheetah mount skin. Complete with its own set of armor and an emerald green saddle, the skin allows players to ride on the back of the world's fastest feline, even if there are no speed boosts provided to gameplay.

To snag this new Minecraft Legends skin, players will need to complete the latest Lost Legend for November, known as "When Pigs Fly." Fans will be placed in an arena as piglins are flung down upon them from the skies from piglin launchers. With only three lives, players will have to survive endless waves of enemies as they pick upgrades between rounds to improve their survival chances.

Beating When Pigs Fly in Minecraft Legends

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that this new Lost Legend in Minecraft Legends can be played in multiplayer, so if heroes can tackle this mode with friends, they'll stand a much better chance of completing it and snagging the Emerald Cheetah mount skin. Regardless, once fans spawn in the Colosseum, they won't have long before they're assailed with piglins being launched from on high.

Minecraft Legends heroes won't want to waste any time and get right to the mob spawners to start assembling their army. The first few waves of enemies, as expected, can be easily dispatched by players on their own with just a few mobs. In these early stages, fans may want to focus on movement speed and defense upgrades to move about the Colosseum quickly and gain health regen.

Minecraft Legends players won't have long before this Lost Legend scales in difficulty (Image via Mojang)

As the waves of enemies increase, the movement speed buffs will be invaluable for heroes, as they'll need to speed back to the mob spawners to replenish their army and send them to battle the piglins.

If fans are playing multiplayer, it's a good idea for each fighter to focus on using different mobs in their army and create a melee/ranged attack balance that keeps consistent DPS on enemy targets.

At around rounds six and seven, things will begin to get a bit hectic. Fortunately, if Minecraft Legends players have been focusing on their movement speed buffs and have been micro-managing their armies effectively, they should be in a good spot to continue. After all, only 10 waves need to be beaten to claim the Emerald Cheetah mount skin.

The middle rounds start to ramp up in challenge quite a bit in When Pigs Fly (Image via Mojang)

When the piglins begin spawning structures like blaze rod towers and piglin pits in the environment, players should make their way to the creeper spawner as quickly as possible and use their explosive capabilities to detonate the buildings. This will prevent them from harassing Minecraft Legends heroes and their armies in combat by spawning additional piglins or pelting them with projectiles.

With about five levels of movement speed buffs, Minecraft Legends fans can transition to picking up a few rounds' worth of defense buffs for extra health regeneration. Doing so will ensure that as players mix things up against their foes in rounds seven to 10, they won't have to run and hide in the corner of the Colosseum to recover their heart points as much.

Heroes will want to keep moving and attacking to avoid getting surrounded (Image via Mojang)

In the final rounds, between eight and 10, fans can continue picking up speed buffs as needed and simply lean into their armies to get the job done for them.

Players should continue zipping around the map to spawn more mobs while occasionally diving in and clearing out lower-health piglins. However, as wave 10 approaches, heroes should focus on keeping their health and lives intact as much as possible.

As long as Minecraft Legends heroes are sticking to the outside of the Colosseum, managing their resources, and letting their mob armies do most of the heavy lifting, wave 10 should be no trouble. From here, players will have unlocked the Emerald Cheetah mount skin and can either choose to exit or continue fighting until they lose all three of their lives.