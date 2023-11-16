Minecraft Legends is a dynamic and strategic action game that challenges players to build and command an army of diverse units. Each unit in the game possesses unique abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, making strategic selection and deployment crucial for success.

Whether you're besieging enemy outposts, defending your territories, or navigating the treacherous landscapes of the game, understanding the capabilities of each unit can dramatically impact your gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best units in Minecraft Legends

The "First of" Golems: Dominant forces on the battlefield

First of Stone: A standout unit, the First of Stone is revered for its ability to hurl massive boulders at enemies. This is particularly effective in quickly breaching heavily fortified outposts and clearing enemy structures.

First of Brick: Acting as a formidable tank, the First of Brick excels in defense. It generates a force field that protects allied units from ranged attacks and is capable of knocking back melee opponents, ensuring the safety of other units.

First of Diorite: Unique for its summoning capability, the First of Diorite can replenish your forces during combat by spawning additional golems. This ability is invaluable during prolonged outpost attacks, maintaining the momentum of the offensive.

First of Oak: This unit specializes in offense with a substantial HP pool and powerful ranged attacks. It's particularly effective against enemy units, although less so against bosses and buildings.

Skeletons and Creepers: Specialized offensive and defensive might

Skeletons: These units are the quintessential defensive mob in "Minecraft Legends." With the longest range among all mobs, they can safely engage enemies from a distance, making them crucial for protecting other units.

Creepers: Known for their destructive nature, explosive Creepers are invaluable for their ability to inflict massive damage with a single attack. They are especially effective against buildings, making them a strategic choice for offensive operations.

Cobblestone and Mossy Golems: Versatile and supportive

Cobblestone Golems: Early in the game, players will find these golems vital. Despite their small size, they can deal significant damage to enemy structures and effectively push back piglins, offering both offensive and defensive utility.

Mossy Golems: Unique in their healing capabilities, Mossy Golems can rejuvenate allied units. They are particularly beneficial in prolonging assaults, although they require significant numbers to be effective.

Strategic considerations

Each unit in "Minecraft Legends" has its strategic role, and players must carefully consider their army composition based on the scenario. The "First of" golems generally offer significant advantages in various aspects of combat, from offense to defense and support.

Skeletons and Creepers provide specialized options for long-range defense and high-impact offense, respectively.

Units like Cobblestone and Mossy Golems offer more nuanced strategic value, effective in specific situations. Understanding the strengths and limitations of each unit is crucial for success in Minecraft Legends.