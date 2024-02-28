Minecraft's upcoming wolf armor is now stronger than netherite armor

Minecraft will get a lot of great new content with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This includes fresh mobs and items. Moreover, it will add the much-needed wolf armor. Currently, there is no way of protecting this mob in Minecraft. Given that wolves do attack hostile entities and take damage in return, getting them killed is very easy.

In previous beta versions, the wolf armor was equivalent to the diamond armor for the horse in terms of protection. But Mojang Studios has made the former stronger since.

Minecraft’s wolf armor is stronger now

The wolf armor can be dyed (image via Mojang Studios)

The wolf armor can be crafted by using scutes dropped by the Minecraft armadillo. This is another mob that will officially make its way to the game with the 1.21 update. You will need to collect scutes at regular intervals. These items can acquired by using the brush on armadillos.

The wolf armor, just like the diamond one for the horse, is a one-piece gear and is stronger than the netherite chest armor. The netherite option offers eight points in armor, whereas the wolf armor offers 11, making it around 30% stronger.

A strong armor is not the only great change coming to the game. The latest snapshot has added the ability to dye the wolf armor just like leather armor. This enhances customizability and lets you put different armor on different tamed wolves.

Different-colored wolf armor is definitely a great addition, but the developers have really understood how to sweeten the deal even further. The upcoming item is not stronger now but is also very easy to repair. Better yet, the game will change its appearance as it gets damaged. This will make it easier for players to know when to replace or repair it.

Fixing the armor is easier now, as one can do so while it is on a tamed wolf. Players do not need to take equipment off the wolf to repair it. The gear piece can be fixed using scutes.

All the latest additions and improvements can be played by downloading the 24w09a snapshot. Do note that it contains experimental features that can be different in the final update.