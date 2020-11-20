Minecraft has been one of the most celebrated games of our time and one of the most prominent fixtures across platforms. The franchise has been able to branch out of its PC roots and had quite the run on consoles as well.

However, PlayStation users were kept out of the loop from one prominent feature of Minecraft that makes it such a fulfilling experience: Realms. These are essentially private servers where players and their friends can share a game session, in the same World.

This becomes an enjoyable experience and makes a usually solitary experience into a fun, social activity in Minecraft. But PlayStation users will finally have access to this invaluable feature and can play with friends.

Minecraft: Servers and Realms coming to PlayStation

Not only can players create their own, fascinating worlds, but they can also play in a wide variety of community-created Worlds made by other players. On top of that, there are many inventive game modes and mini-games exclusive to Realms in Minecraft, making it possibly the best way to experience this block-building title.

In order to play multiplayer on the PS4 or PS5, players will need a PlayStation Plus membership. This subscription service gives them access to online multiplayer on PlayStation consoles and provides additional features such as Cloud Storage and two free games each month.

Players can follow these steps to join a Realm in Minecraft:

Advertisement

They need to go to the Realms menu from the main menu of Minecraft. From the list of Realms available to the player, they can select the one they want to join. Once chosen, that particular Realm will become available to the player.

Gamers can also look through the "Servers" tab in the main menu or subscribe to Realms and send out invites to friends and other players.