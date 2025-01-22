Minecraft snapshot 25w04a patch notes: Movement nerf reverted, technical changes, and bug fixes

On January 22, 2025, Mojang released Minecraft snapshot 25w04a for Java Edition. Fans hoping for new feature additions might be disappointed, as this snapshot primarily includes technical changes and bug fixes. On the bright side, the developers have decided to revert the movement nerfs introduced in last week's snapshot.

The movement nerfs had negatively impacted players who engage in parkour and speed bridging in Minecraft. After many players voiced concerns about the changes, the developers decided to revert them.

The new Minecraft snapshot also adds language support for Kyrgyz. Aside from this, it includes numerous technical changes and bug fixes. Let's go through the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 25w04a.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft snapshot 25w04a patch notes

Expand Tweet

Trending

New Features

Added language support for Kyrgyz

Changes

Reverted fixes:

MC-271065 - Diagonal movement is not normalized when crouching or using certain items

- Diagonal movement is not normalized when crouching or using certain items MC-152728 - The player continues sprinting when performing actions that slow them down

Developer's Note: After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general

Crossbows will now show all charged projectiles in their tooltip instead of just the first

All charged projectiles will also add their entire tooltip as a subsection, instead of only Fireworks

All container items with stored contents, such as a Chest picked with Ctrl+Pick Block, will now list the first 4 items in their tooltip just like Shulker Boxes

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 64

The Resource Pack version is now 49

Data Pack Versions 64

The potion entity type has been split into splash_potion and lingering_potion

Filled Maps without any map_id component no longer show an 'Unknown Map' tooltip (invalid IDs will still produce this tooltip)

Trim pattern and trim material items are no longer specified in the trim registries, but instead in the recipes and items respectively

Field background in advancement definition no longer contains textures/ prefix and .png suffix

Changes to entity variant definitions

Cat and Frog variants are now data-driven

Added uniform way to define variant selection rules

Commands

SNBT literals now accept heterogenous lists

SNBT changes

SNBT (textual representation of NBT-like data) has been expanded to accept heterogenous lists, i.e. ones where elements are not of the same type

NBT format is not changed

If SNBT command argument transforms value to NBT (like arguments of /data or /summon), lists might be transformed to bypass NBT constraints

Example transform: ['a', {'b':3}] is stored as [{'':'a'},{'b':3}]

This transform is not reversed by /data

Developer's Note: Internally, in new code we read and write data in both JSON and NBT formats. This change makes sure that we don't have to worry about NBT limitations when it comes to lists. We have chosen to not expand NBT itself to avoid breaking existing external tools.

Tags

Entity Tags

Added #can_wear_horse_armor - entity that can hold horse armor in their body slot

Damage Type Tags

Renamed #bypasses_shield to #bypasses_blocking

Cat Variant Tags

Removed #default_spawns and #full_moon_spawns

Uniform variant selection

Variants that have spawn rules now use uniform approach for selecting

Selection process:

Every variant field spawn_conditions that contain a list of entries

Every entry has a condition and an integer priority

Conditions for all variants for given entity type are evaluated for position where entity is being spawned

Entries with priority lower than maximum priority of remaining entries are removed

Game randomly picks one entry out of remaining ones

If no conditions are remaining, variant remains unchanged from default

Entry format:

priority - integer

condition - optional structure

Fields:

type - see below for values

Additional fields dependent on type

If field is not present, condition is always true

Spawn conditions

minecraft:biome

Checks if entity is spawning in specific biomes

Fields:

biomes - single entry, list or a tag describing biomes

minecraft:moon_brightness

Checks if current moon brightness is within certain range

Fields:

range - floating point range (a single number or an object like {"min": 1, "max": 2})

minecraft:structures

Checks if entity is spawning in specific structures

Fields:

structures - single entry, list or a tag describing structures

Wolf Variants

Fields angry_texture, tame_texture and wild_texture have been grouped in field assets and renamed to angry, tame and wild

Added field spawn_conditions described in uniform variant selection above

Pig Variants

texture and biome fields are replaced with asset_id and spawn_conditions respectively.

Fields in file:

asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png

spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above

Cat variants

Cat variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/cat_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file:

asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png

spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above

Frog variants

Frog variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/frog_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file:

asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png

spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above

Item Components

New

weapon

component

can_disable_blocking field is replaced with disable_blocking_for_seconds

disable_blocking_for_seconds - non-negative float (default: 0)

If non-zero, will disable a blocking Shield on successful attack for the specified amount of seconds

New

blocks_attacks

component

When present, this item can be used like a Shield to block attacks to the holding player

Format: object with fields:

block_delay_seconds - non-negative float (default: 0)

The number of seconds that right-click must be held before successfully blocking attacks

disable_cooldown_scale - non-negative float (default: 1)

Multiplier applied to the number of seconds that the item will be on cooldown for when attacked by a disabling attack (disable_blocking_for_seconds on the weapon component)

If 0, this item can never be disabled by attacks

damage_reductions - list of object with fields (optional)

Controls how much damage should be blocked in a given attack

If not specified, all damage is blocked

Each entry in the list contributes an amount of damage to be blocked, optionally filtered by damage type

Each entry adds to blocked damage, determined by clamp(base + factor * dealt_damage, 0, dealt_damage)

The final damage applied in the attack to the entity is determined by dealt_damage - clamp(blocked_damage, 0, dealt_damage)

Entry format:

type - damage type id, list of damage type ids, or hash-prefixed damage type tag (optional)

This entry will only contribute to the blocked damage if the dealt damage type matches this field

If not specified, any damage type will be accepted

base - float

Constant amount of damage to be blocked

factor - float

Fraction of the dealt damage that should be blocked

item_damage - object with fields (optional)

Controls how much damage should be applied to the item from a given attack

If not specified, a point of durability is removed for every point of damage dealt

The final damage applied to the item is determined by: floor(base + factor * dealt_damage)

The final value may be negative, causing the item to be repaired

Format:

threshold - non-negative float

The minimum amount of damage dealt by the attack before item damage is applied to the item

base - float

Constant amount of damage applied to the item, if threshold is passed

factor - float

Fraction of the dealt damage that should be applied to the item, if threshold is passed

block_sound - sound event (optional)

If specified, this sound will be played when an attack is successfully blocked

disable_sound - sound event (optional)

If specified, this sound will be played when the item goes on its disabled cooldown due to an attack

New

break_sound

component

When present, this sound will be played when the item runs out of durability and breaks

If not present, no sound will be played on break

This component is present by default on every item type

Format: sound event

e.g. break_sound='item.wolf_armor.break'

New

provides_banner_patterns

component

When present, this item can be placed in the pattern slot of a Loom

Format: hash-prefixed banner pattern tag

e.g. provides_banner_patterns='#minecraft:pattern_item/globe'

New

provides_trim_material

component

When present, this item will provide the specified trim material when used in a trimming recipe

Note that to be used in the built-in smithing recipes, the item must also be in the #trim_material tag

As such, the trim material registry definition no longer specifies an item

Format: trim material id

e.g. provides_trim_material='minecraft:iron'

Entity components

Some existing components are now also transferred from spawning item to spawned entity:

minecraft:custom_name - any entity

minecraft:potion_contents - Lingering Potion to Area Effect Cloud

minecraft:potion_duration_scale - Lingering Potion to Area Effect Cloud

New

tooltip_display

component

This component allows the tooltips provided specifically by any given item component to be surpressed

This replaces the previous show_in_tooltip fields, hide_additional_tooltip and hide_tooltip components

Format: object with fields:

hide_tooltip - boolean (default: false)

If true, the item will have no tooltip when hovered

hidden_components - list of item component ids (default: [])

The tooltips provided by any component in this list will be hidden

If that component provides no tooltip, it will have no effect

Removed

hide_additional_tooltip

Component

Replaced by use of the tooltip_display component and hidden_components field

The following components previously covered by the hide_additional_tooltip component may need to be hidden:

minecraft:banner_patterns

minecraft:bees

minecraft:block_entity_data

Specifically, Mob Spawner and Trial Spawner block entity data will display the configured mob

minecraft:block_state

Specifically, the honey_level property will be displayed in the tooltip for any item with this specified

minecraft:bundle_contents

minecraft:charged_projectiles

minecraft:container

minecraft:container_loot

minecraft:firework_explosion

minecraft:fireworks

minecraft:instrument

minecraft:map_id

minecraft:painting/variant

minecraft:pot_decorations

minecraft:potion_contents

minecraft:tropical_fish/pattern

minecraft:written_book_content

This additionally means that tooltips from the above listed components are no longer restricted to specific item types

Note: for existing items in a world with the hide_additional_tooltip component, any of the above listed components also present on the same item will be added to the list to hide in tooltip_display

Removed

hide_tooltip

Component

Replaced by use of the tooltip_display component and hide_tooltip field

attribute_modifiers

Component

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

This component now always uses its simplified form, with the modifiers field inlined to top-level

e.g. attribute_modifiers={modifiers:[...]} -> attributes_modifiers=[...]

dyed_color

Component

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

This component now always uses its simplified form, with the rgb field inlined to top-level

e.g. dyed_color={rgb:12345} -> dyed_color=12345

The specified color now supports the RGB array format

e.g. dyed_color=[0.5, 1.0, 0.2]

can_place_on

and

can_break

Components

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

The predicates field has been inlined to top-level, and supports either a single element or list

e.g. can_place_on={predicates:[{blocks:'stone'},{blocks:'dirt'}]} -> can_place_on=[{blocks:'stone'},{blocks:'dirt'}]

or: can_place_on={predicates:[{blocks:'stone'}]} -> can_place_on={blocks:'stone'}

enchantments

and

stored_enchantments

Components

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

These components now always use their simplified form, with the levels field inlined to top-level

e.g. enchantments={levels:{sharpness:2}} -> enchantments={sharpness:2}

jukebox_playable

Component

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

trim

Component

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

unbreakable

Component

Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component

Particles

The particle type tinted_leaves now has a parameter:

color: Tint color, specified either as packed int or list of 4 floats

Recipes

smithing_transform

Recipe Type

The base ingredient field is no longer optional

Previously, if no base ingredient was given, the recipe would parse but never be useable

smihing_trim

Recipe Type

The base, template, and addition ingredient fields are no longer optional

Previously, if these ingredients were not given, the recipe would parse but never be useable

Added new pattern field, controlling which trim pattern will be applied in the recipe

As such, the trim pattern registry definition no longer specifies the item

Format: trim pattern id

e.g. "pattern": "minecraft:bolt"

Trim Patterns and Trim Materials

The registry definitions for trim patterns and trim materials no longer include an item field

Instead, this mapping in patterns and materials is defined by the recipe and item components respectively

Loot Functions

toggle_tooltips

Now supports any component id in the toggles map

Any component specified will be toggled in the tooltip_display component

Resource Pack Version 49

Item Models

minecraft:component

Select Property

If the selected value comes from a registry and the current datapacks does not provide it, the entry will be silently ignored

In previous snapshot, unrecognized elements caused the whole item model to be ignored

minecraft:component

Boolean Property

New conditional model property has been added to condition item model: component

Uses component predicates (like ones used in item predicates) to match item components

However, instead of encoding them as a map of <predicate type>:<predicate value>, a single predicate is encoded in two fields

Fields:

predicate - type of component predicate (member of minecraft:data_component_predicate_type registry)

value - predicate-specific value

Atlas

minecraft:paletted_permutations

sprite source

New field:

separator - optional string (default: _) - value to be used when joining texture and permutation names to produce sprite name

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w04a

MC-98271 - The sound of blocking with a shield is only hearable by other players (not the person blocking)

MC-165421 - Bubble columns have the opposite effect on wind charges

MC-165461 - Crossbow loading animation stops after loading, even when still holding down right click

MC-255756 - When the shield is broken between players, the attacking side has no shield breaking sound

MC-276061 - Decorated pot sherds don't visually update until relog when replacing with blank pot

MC-278400 - Arrows and tridents move after hitting a block in flowing lava

MC-279217 - Arrows and tridents constantly spin after hitting a block in flowing lava

MC-279218 - The minecraft:enchant.thorns.hit sound does not play when mobs or players are killed by the Thorns enchantment

MC-279225 - Players jitter and land slightly too high up when landing on powder snow while wearing leather boots

MC-279232 - SNBT text components prevent mixing text styles in lists

MC-279389 - The minecraft:entity.arrow.hit_player sound is played when player is hit by an arrow shot by himself

MC-279454 - hide_additional_tooltip no longer hides author and generation on written books

MC-279480 - The "test_instance_block.reset_success" string incorrectly spells the word "succeeded" as "succeded"

MC-279481 - Leaf litter no longer generates in forests or wooded badlands

MC-279482 - Elements within the test block and test instance block menus are not selected in order when using the TAB key

MC-279483 - Test blocks set to start mode show the "Message:" text despite no text field being present

MC-279485 - Test block and test instance block menus have blurred backgrounds

MC-279486 - Some strings displayed within the test instance block interface are untranslatable

MC-279487 - The "Test Instance ID" and "Test Structure Size" text within the test instance block interface are positioned too far to the right

MC-279488 - Leaf litter generates very sparsely in Dark Forests

MC-279489 - An unexpected error occurs when attempting to create tests with large sizes

MC-279490 - No command feedback messages are displayed when attempting to reset tests that don't exist

MC-279491 - The "commands.test.no_tests" raw translation key is displayed when using "/test run..." commands in situations where no tests exist

MC-279492 - An unexpected error occurs when attempting to locate tests that don't exist

MC-279493 - No command feedback messages are displayed when using the "/test create" command

MC-279498 - Test blocks and test instance blocks aren't part of the "#minecraft:dragon_immune" or "#minecraft:wither_immune" tags

MC-279502 - Axolotl variants are no longer saved when bucketing

MC-279504 - "minecraft:enchantments" component does not work on the select property of Item Models

MC-279505 - Horse-esque mobs that disallow horse armor still show an non-interactive slot

MC-279511 - Using "minecraft:always_pass" while the player is inside the test zone breaks the world

MC-279518 - Test environment accepts minecraft:raining instead of minecraft:weather

MC-279519 - Some words within some test command strings are always pluralized

MC-279522 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't load zip datapacks

MC-279527 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't load custom tests from datapacks

MC-279538 - The key name of the test instances field that represents the namespaced ID of the test environment is different from the changelog

MC-279539 - Villager variant is not applied to spawned zombie villagers

MC-279553 - Players using items no longer turn their body in the moving direction while moving diagonally

MC-279570 - Some piston operations don't send neighbor updates

MC-279573 - The "test_instance_block.error.no_test" string is missing the word "no"

MC-279588 - Test instance field typo 'sky_accesss'

MC-279599 - /test pos is offset by one on the y and z axis

MC-279601 - "test.error.expected_entity_at_pos" translation is missing

MC-279646 - Toggling fullscreen with F11 does not visually update the fullscreen option in the video settings menu

MC-279653 - Block Entity Data desynchronizes after subsequent setblock commands

The highlight of Minecraft snapshot 25w04a is the reversal of the controversial movement nerf, addressing a key concern for players. Beyond that, the technical changes provide valuable tools for players working on data packs, and the bug fixes contribute to a smoother and more polished gameplay experience.

This snapshot may not introduce flashy new features, but it reinforces Mojang's commitment to improving the game's core mechanics and listening to player feedback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!