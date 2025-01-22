Minecraft snapshot 25w04a patch notes: Movement nerf reverted, technical changes, and bug fixes

On January 22, 2025, Mojang released Minecraft snapshot 25w04a for Java Edition. Fans hoping for new feature additions might be disappointed, as this snapshot primarily includes technical changes and bug fixes. On the bright side, the developers have decided to revert the movement nerfs introduced in last week's snapshot.
The movement nerfs had negatively impacted players who engage in parkour and speed bridging in Minecraft. After many players voiced concerns about the changes, the developers decided to revert them.
The new Minecraft snapshot also adds language support for Kyrgyz. Aside from this, it includes numerous technical changes and bug fixes. Let's go through the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 25w04a.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Minecraft snapshot 25w04a patch notes
New Features
- Added language support for Kyrgyz
Changes
- Reverted fixes:
- MC-271065 - Diagonal movement is not normalized when crouching or using certain items
- MC-152728 - The player continues sprinting when performing actions that slow them down
Developer's Note: After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general
- Crossbows will now show all charged projectiles in their tooltip instead of just the first
- All charged projectiles will also add their entire tooltip as a subsection, instead of only Fireworks
- All container items with stored contents, such as a Chest picked with Ctrl+Pick Block, will now list the first 4 items in their tooltip just like Shulker Boxes
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 64
- The Resource Pack version is now 49
Data Pack Versions 64
- The potion entity type has been split into splash_potion and lingering_potion
- Filled Maps without any map_id component no longer show an 'Unknown Map' tooltip (invalid IDs will still produce this tooltip)
- Trim pattern and trim material items are no longer specified in the trim registries, but instead in the recipes and items respectively
- Field background in advancement definition no longer contains textures/ prefix and .png suffix
- Changes to entity variant definitions
- Cat and Frog variants are now data-driven
- Added uniform way to define variant selection rules
Commands
- SNBT literals now accept heterogenous lists
SNBT changes
- SNBT (textual representation of NBT-like data) has been expanded to accept heterogenous lists, i.e. ones where elements are not of the same type
- NBT format is not changed
- If SNBT command argument transforms value to NBT (like arguments of /data or /summon), lists might be transformed to bypass NBT constraints
- Example transform: ['a', {'b':3}] is stored as [{'':'a'},{'b':3}]
- This transform is not reversed by /data
Developer's Note: Internally, in new code we read and write data in both JSON and NBT formats. This change makes sure that we don't have to worry about NBT limitations when it comes to lists. We have chosen to not expand NBT itself to avoid breaking existing external tools.
Tags
Entity Tags
- Added #can_wear_horse_armor - entity that can hold horse armor in their body slot
Damage Type Tags
- Renamed #bypasses_shield to #bypasses_blocking
Cat Variant Tags
- Removed #default_spawns and #full_moon_spawns
Uniform variant selection
- Variants that have spawn rules now use uniform approach for selecting
- Selection process:
- Every variant field spawn_conditions that contain a list of entries
- Every entry has a condition and an integer priority
- Conditions for all variants for given entity type are evaluated for position where entity is being spawned
- Entries with priority lower than maximum priority of remaining entries are removed
- Game randomly picks one entry out of remaining ones
- If no conditions are remaining, variant remains unchanged from default
- Entry format:
- priority - integer
- condition - optional structure
- Fields:
- type - see below for values
- Additional fields dependent on type
- If field is not present, condition is always true
Spawn conditions
minecraft:biome
- Checks if entity is spawning in specific biomes
- Fields:
- biomes - single entry, list or a tag describing biomes
minecraft:moon_brightness
- Checks if current moon brightness is within certain range
- Fields:
- range - floating point range (a single number or an object like {"min": 1, "max": 2})
minecraft:structures
- Checks if entity is spawning in specific structures
- Fields:
- structures - single entry, list or a tag describing structures
Wolf Variants
- Fields angry_texture, tame_texture and wild_texture have been grouped in field assets and renamed to angry, tame and wild
- Added field spawn_conditions described in uniform variant selection above
Pig Variants
- texture and biome fields are replaced with asset_id and spawn_conditions respectively.
- Fields in file:
- asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png
- spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above
Cat variants
- Cat variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/cat_variant/<id>.json
- This feature is experimental
- Fields in file:
- asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png
- spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above
Frog variants
- Frog variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/frog_variant/<id>.json
- This feature is experimental
- Fields in file:
- asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png
- spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above
Item Components
New
weapon
component
- can_disable_blocking field is replaced with disable_blocking_for_seconds
- disable_blocking_for_seconds - non-negative float (default: 0)
- If non-zero, will disable a blocking Shield on successful attack for the specified amount of seconds
New
blocks_attacks
component
- When present, this item can be used like a Shield to block attacks to the holding player
- Format: object with fields:
- block_delay_seconds - non-negative float (default: 0)
- The number of seconds that right-click must be held before successfully blocking attacks
- disable_cooldown_scale - non-negative float (default: 1)
- Multiplier applied to the number of seconds that the item will be on cooldown for when attacked by a disabling attack (disable_blocking_for_seconds on the weapon component)
- If 0, this item can never be disabled by attacks
- damage_reductions - list of object with fields (optional)
- Controls how much damage should be blocked in a given attack
- If not specified, all damage is blocked
- Each entry in the list contributes an amount of damage to be blocked, optionally filtered by damage type
- Each entry adds to blocked damage, determined by clamp(base + factor * dealt_damage, 0, dealt_damage)
- The final damage applied in the attack to the entity is determined by dealt_damage - clamp(blocked_damage, 0, dealt_damage)
- Entry format:
- type - damage type id, list of damage type ids, or hash-prefixed damage type tag (optional)
- This entry will only contribute to the blocked damage if the dealt damage type matches this field
- If not specified, any damage type will be accepted
- base - float
- Constant amount of damage to be blocked
- factor - float
- Fraction of the dealt damage that should be blocked
- item_damage - object with fields (optional)
- Controls how much damage should be applied to the item from a given attack
- If not specified, a point of durability is removed for every point of damage dealt
- The final damage applied to the item is determined by: floor(base + factor * dealt_damage)
- The final value may be negative, causing the item to be repaired
- Format:
- threshold - non-negative float
- The minimum amount of damage dealt by the attack before item damage is applied to the item
- base - float
- Constant amount of damage applied to the item, if threshold is passed
- factor - float
- Fraction of the dealt damage that should be applied to the item, if threshold is passed
- block_sound - sound event (optional)
- If specified, this sound will be played when an attack is successfully blocked
- disable_sound - sound event (optional)
- If specified, this sound will be played when the item goes on its disabled cooldown due to an attack
New
break_sound
component
- When present, this sound will be played when the item runs out of durability and breaks
- If not present, no sound will be played on break
- This component is present by default on every item type
- Format: sound event
- e.g. break_sound='item.wolf_armor.break'
New
provides_banner_patterns
component
- When present, this item can be placed in the pattern slot of a Loom
- Format: hash-prefixed banner pattern tag
- e.g. provides_banner_patterns='#minecraft:pattern_item/globe'
New
provides_trim_material
component
- When present, this item will provide the specified trim material when used in a trimming recipe
- Note that to be used in the built-in smithing recipes, the item must also be in the #trim_material tag
- As such, the trim material registry definition no longer specifies an item
- Format: trim material id
- e.g. provides_trim_material='minecraft:iron'
Entity components
- Some existing components are now also transferred from spawning item to spawned entity:
- minecraft:custom_name - any entity
- minecraft:potion_contents - Lingering Potion to Area Effect Cloud
- minecraft:potion_duration_scale - Lingering Potion to Area Effect Cloud
New
tooltip_display
component
- This component allows the tooltips provided specifically by any given item component to be surpressed
- This replaces the previous show_in_tooltip fields, hide_additional_tooltip and hide_tooltip components
- Format: object with fields:
- hide_tooltip - boolean (default: false)
- If true, the item will have no tooltip when hovered
- hidden_components - list of item component ids (default: [])
- The tooltips provided by any component in this list will be hidden
- If that component provides no tooltip, it will have no effect
Removed
hide_additional_tooltip
Component
- Replaced by use of the tooltip_display component and hidden_components field
- The following components previously covered by the hide_additional_tooltip component may need to be hidden:
- minecraft:banner_patterns
- minecraft:bees
- minecraft:block_entity_data
- Specifically, Mob Spawner and Trial Spawner block entity data will display the configured mob
- minecraft:block_state
- Specifically, the honey_level property will be displayed in the tooltip for any item with this specified
- minecraft:bundle_contents
- minecraft:charged_projectiles
- minecraft:container
- minecraft:container_loot
- minecraft:firework_explosion
- minecraft:fireworks
- minecraft:instrument
- minecraft:map_id
- minecraft:painting/variant
- minecraft:pot_decorations
- minecraft:potion_contents
- minecraft:tropical_fish/pattern
- minecraft:written_book_content
- This additionally means that tooltips from the above listed components are no longer restricted to specific item types
- Note: for existing items in a world with the hide_additional_tooltip component, any of the above listed components also present on the same item will be added to the list to hide in tooltip_display
Removed
hide_tooltip
Component
- Replaced by use of the tooltip_display component and hide_tooltip field
attribute_modifiers
Component
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
- This component now always uses its simplified form, with the modifiers field inlined to top-level
- e.g. attribute_modifiers={modifiers:[...]} -> attributes_modifiers=[...]
dyed_color
Component
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
- This component now always uses its simplified form, with the rgb field inlined to top-level
- e.g. dyed_color={rgb:12345} -> dyed_color=12345
- The specified color now supports the RGB array format
- e.g. dyed_color=[0.5, 1.0, 0.2]
can_place_on
and
can_break
Components
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
- The predicates field has been inlined to top-level, and supports either a single element or list
- e.g. can_place_on={predicates:[{blocks:'stone'},{blocks:'dirt'}]} -> can_place_on=[{blocks:'stone'},{blocks:'dirt'}]
- or: can_place_on={predicates:[{blocks:'stone'}]} -> can_place_on={blocks:'stone'}
enchantments
and
stored_enchantments
Components
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
- These components now always use their simplified form, with the levels field inlined to top-level
- e.g. enchantments={levels:{sharpness:2}} -> enchantments={sharpness:2}
jukebox_playable
Component
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
trim
Component
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
unbreakable
Component
- Removed show_in_tooltip field, replaced by tooltip_display component
Particles
- The particle type tinted_leaves now has a parameter:
- color: Tint color, specified either as packed int or list of 4 floats
Recipes
smithing_transform
Recipe Type
- The base ingredient field is no longer optional
- Previously, if no base ingredient was given, the recipe would parse but never be useable
smihing_trim
Recipe Type
- The base, template, and addition ingredient fields are no longer optional
- Previously, if these ingredients were not given, the recipe would parse but never be useable
- Added new pattern field, controlling which trim pattern will be applied in the recipe
- As such, the trim pattern registry definition no longer specifies the item
- Format: trim pattern id
- e.g. "pattern": "minecraft:bolt"
Trim Patterns and Trim Materials
- The registry definitions for trim patterns and trim materials no longer include an item field
- Instead, this mapping in patterns and materials is defined by the recipe and item components respectively
Loot Functions
toggle_tooltips
- Now supports any component id in the toggles map
- Any component specified will be toggled in the tooltip_display component
Resource Pack Version 49
Item Models
minecraft:component
Select Property
- If the selected value comes from a registry and the current datapacks does not provide it, the entry will be silently ignored
- In previous snapshot, unrecognized elements caused the whole item model to be ignored
minecraft:component
Boolean Property
- New conditional model property has been added to condition item model: component
- Uses component predicates (like ones used in item predicates) to match item components
- However, instead of encoding them as a map of <predicate type>:<predicate value>, a single predicate is encoded in two fields
- Fields:
- predicate - type of component predicate (member of minecraft:data_component_predicate_type registry)
- value - predicate-specific value
Atlas
minecraft:paletted_permutations
sprite source
- New field:
- separator - optional string (default: _) - value to be used when joining texture and permutation names to produce sprite name
Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w04a
- MC-98271 - The sound of blocking with a shield is only hearable by other players (not the person blocking)
- MC-165421 - Bubble columns have the opposite effect on wind charges
- MC-165461 - Crossbow loading animation stops after loading, even when still holding down right click
- MC-255756 - When the shield is broken between players, the attacking side has no shield breaking sound
- MC-276061 - Decorated pot sherds don't visually update until relog when replacing with blank pot
- MC-278400 - Arrows and tridents move after hitting a block in flowing lava
- MC-279217 - Arrows and tridents constantly spin after hitting a block in flowing lava
- MC-279218 - The minecraft:enchant.thorns.hit sound does not play when mobs or players are killed by the Thorns enchantment
- MC-279225 - Players jitter and land slightly too high up when landing on powder snow while wearing leather boots
- MC-279232 - SNBT text components prevent mixing text styles in lists
- MC-279389 - The minecraft:entity.arrow.hit_player sound is played when player is hit by an arrow shot by himself
- MC-279454 - hide_additional_tooltip no longer hides author and generation on written books
- MC-279480 - The "test_instance_block.reset_success" string incorrectly spells the word "succeeded" as "succeded"
- MC-279481 - Leaf litter no longer generates in forests or wooded badlands
- MC-279482 - Elements within the test block and test instance block menus are not selected in order when using the TAB key
- MC-279483 - Test blocks set to start mode show the "Message:" text despite no text field being present
- MC-279485 - Test block and test instance block menus have blurred backgrounds
- MC-279486 - Some strings displayed within the test instance block interface are untranslatable
- MC-279487 - The "Test Instance ID" and "Test Structure Size" text within the test instance block interface are positioned too far to the right
- MC-279488 - Leaf litter generates very sparsely in Dark Forests
- MC-279489 - An unexpected error occurs when attempting to create tests with large sizes
- MC-279490 - No command feedback messages are displayed when attempting to reset tests that don't exist
- MC-279491 - The "commands.test.no_tests" raw translation key is displayed when using "/test run..." commands in situations where no tests exist
- MC-279492 - An unexpected error occurs when attempting to locate tests that don't exist
- MC-279493 - No command feedback messages are displayed when using the "/test create" command
- MC-279498 - Test blocks and test instance blocks aren't part of the "#minecraft:dragon_immune" or "#minecraft:wither_immune" tags
- MC-279502 - Axolotl variants are no longer saved when bucketing
- MC-279504 - "minecraft:enchantments" component does not work on the select property of Item Models
- MC-279505 - Horse-esque mobs that disallow horse armor still show an non-interactive slot
- MC-279511 - Using "minecraft:always_pass" while the player is inside the test zone breaks the world
- MC-279518 - Test environment accepts minecraft:raining instead of minecraft:weather
- MC-279519 - Some words within some test command strings are always pluralized
- MC-279522 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't load zip datapacks
- MC-279527 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't load custom tests from datapacks
- MC-279538 - The key name of the test instances field that represents the namespaced ID of the test environment is different from the changelog
- MC-279539 - Villager variant is not applied to spawned zombie villagers
- MC-279553 - Players using items no longer turn their body in the moving direction while moving diagonally
- MC-279570 - Some piston operations don't send neighbor updates
- MC-279573 - The "test_instance_block.error.no_test" string is missing the word "no"
- MC-279588 - Test instance field typo 'sky_accesss'
- MC-279599 - /test pos is offset by one on the y and z axis
- MC-279601 - "test.error.expected_entity_at_pos" translation is missing
- MC-279646 - Toggling fullscreen with F11 does not visually update the fullscreen option in the video settings menu
- MC-279653 - Block Entity Data desynchronizes after subsequent setblock commands
The highlight of Minecraft snapshot 25w04a is the reversal of the controversial movement nerf, addressing a key concern for players. Beyond that, the technical changes provide valuable tools for players working on data packs, and the bug fixes contribute to a smoother and more polished gameplay experience.
This snapshot may not introduce flashy new features, but it reinforces Mojang's commitment to improving the game's core mechanics and listening to player feedback.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!