New Minecraft snapshot reverts infamous movement nerfs

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot, version 25w04a. Though the developers did not add any new features for the upcoming drop, they brought a major change to the gameplay mechanic. Two movement bugs that Mojang recently fixed in snapshots 24w44a and 25w02a were reverted. This backstep was taken because these bugs became a movement exploit used by millions.

Here is everything you need to know about why Mojang reverted the controversial and popular movement nerfs in the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w04a.

Mojang reverts major movement nerfs in Minecraft snapshot 25w04a

Two movement nerfs that were reverted in recent Minecraft snapshot

Minecraft reverted two diagonal crouching movement speeds and crouch sprinting nerfs in a recent snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w04a's patch notes, Mojang stated it has reverted two bugs that were previously fixed. These were related to diagonal movement being faster while crouching, and players continuing to sprint and walk faster when in a crouched position. These two bugs were addressed under MC-271065 and MC-152728 Mojang bug reports, respectively.

Trending

In the latest snapshot version 25w04a patch notes itself, the developers added a note stating how these movement nerfs were negatively affecting certain sub-communities within the game:

"After consideration, we have decided to revert both fixed bugs. While we do want to revisit these mechanics in the future, it's clear that these recent fixes alone didn't quite hit the mark and caused too many negative side-effects for parkour, speedbridging, and movement in general."

This means that the movement exploits, that Mojang still deems as bugs, will remain in the game and any future snapshots and stable versions.

More details about the earlier movement nerfs now reverted by Mojang

Expand Tweet

For those who might not know, Minecraft Java Edition had two movement bugs. One of them allowed players to maintain sprinting speed even after crouching, crawling, eating, drinking, blocking with a shield, and other activities. Players learned about the bug and turned it into a movement technique for parkour runs.

This sprinting speed bug was fixed in the 24w44a snapshot back in 2024, and was officially implemented in the Minecraft 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens Drop. After the bugfix's official release in a stable version, many were unable to handle certain parkour maps quickly enough since they instantly slowed down when they crouched.

Expand Tweet

The other bug allowed players to crouch and walk faster when they moved diagonally by pressing two directional keys.

When it was discovered by the community, they started exploiting it in custom game modes like parkour runs as well. It also helped them build bridges faster since they would stand at a 45-degree angle, diagonally crouch walk to move faster, and thus place blocks quicker. Hence, the diagonal crouch movement turned from a bug into a movement exploit that millions used.

Recently, when Mojang released snapshot 25w02a at the start of January 2025, they fixed the bug. This was the second major movement bug that was fixed.

Now, however, both bug fixes have been reverted.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!