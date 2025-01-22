How to get and play Minecraft Hello Kitty DLC

Mojang Studios recently announced the release of a Hello Kitty and Friends DLC in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The game company teased its release with emojis on its official WhatsApp channel before officially publishing a blog post about it. The paid DLC, made by Razzleberries and Sanrio, will offer loads of new features, particularly focused on farming.

Here is everything to know about Hello Kitty and Friends DLC for Minecraft, including how to get it and use it in the game.

Minecraft Hello Kitty And Friends DLC: Installation guide and features

Steps to get and play Minecraft Hello Kitty and Friends DLC

The Hello Kitty DLC can be purchased from the Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Follow these steps to get and experience the new Minecraft Bedrock Edition DLC:

Trending

Launch the game and head to the Marketplace. The Hello Kitty and Friends DLC is on the front page of the Marketplace. Purchase the DLC with 1510 minecoins. You can purchase the minecoins first by selecting a pack of them from the top right corner of the Marketplace page. After the purchase is complete, click the 'My Library' button located in the top right area. In your library, you will see Hello Kitty DLC appear. Download the DLC. Enter the DLC world. It should be located in the single-player world selection area.

What does the Minecraft Hello Kitty and Friends DLC offer?

Hello Kitty and Friends is a Minecraft Bedrock Edition DLC that offers a custom world of the popular fictional character. You can visit various houses here, including Hello Kitty's, and have your very own farm to look after.

You can customize the farm to your liking, and grow various plants, breed farm animals, or do both. For crops, you will have to look after them every day, including watering them daily. You can keep farm animals like chickens, cows, sheep, and pigs, all offering different resources for you to use.

The world also offers you over 180 different decorative blocks and items that are Hello Kitty-themed.

Furthermore, the world will experience changing seasons, bringing challenges and new crops and flowers. Each of these seasons will have a special event. Certain seasons will be tougher to keep up with than others, with some bringing typhoons and heavy rain that could damage the crops.

Being a Hello Kitty-themed DLC, all the official characters from the franchise will be present.

As mentioned, the new DLC will cost 1510 minecoins that can be bought in-game from the Marketplace.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!