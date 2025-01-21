4 best Minecraft End mods to play in 2025

For several years now, Minecraft's community has been patiently waiting for Mojang to release an update that overhauls the End dimension. Since the game's Nether and Overworld dimensions have now been updated, the community is now waiting for the third and final dimension to get a major update. As of now, however, Mojang has not said anything regarding an update for the End.

Thankfully, Minecraft is a sandbox game, and the community has created loads of mods for the End realm. Mods are third-party features like structures, mobs, etc., created by developers through Minecraft's simple mod-making tools.

Here is a list of some of the best Minecraft End mods players must try in 2025.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 4 great Minecraft End mods to try in 2025

1) BetterEnd

BetterEnd is one of the most popular End mods for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@Quiqueck)

One of the most well-known mods that drastically alters the appearance of the desolate realm in Minecraft is BetterEnd. It changes the dimension's biomes and adds new ones. Every biome has its own resources, creatures, and atmosphere. The sky will have a unique view with purple stars and nebulas. Custom sounds, music, and effects give each biome life and make it engaging to explore.

Trending

BetterEnd has unique structures for the main island and a custom End generator. Islands created with the new generator will differ in height, form, and topography.

The mod also adds six brand-new mobs, nine new wood, and seven new stone blocks. BetterEnd is a complete package to massively enhance the End realm.

2) YUNG's Better End Island

YUNG's Better End Island is also a great mod that focuses on improving the main island itself (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@YUNGNICKYOUNG)

While BetterEnd massively changes the entire End realm, YUNG's Better End Island mainly focuses on improving the main island in the middle of the dimension, where players fight the Ender Dragon.

The mod redesigns the entire island and makes it much more appealing, especially when it is compared to the basic vanilla version.

The spawn platform, the portal in the center of the island, obsidian pillars, and end gateways are all overhauled in the mod. The mod also changes Ender Dragon's spawn mechanics. The beast will now only spawn when a player summons it by reaching the bell tower in the middle.

3) Ender's Delight

Ender Delight adds various food items related to the End dimension (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@Furti_Two)

Ender's Delight is an add-on for Farmer's Delight that allows players to prepare delicious food items using brand-new ingredients and existing items that can be discovered in the End. Some of the food ingredients include chorus fruits, ender pearls, ender sight, shulker mollusk, mite crust, etc.

Alternatively, players can also use newly dropped flesh from Endermen or Shulkers in their recipes to produce new dishes. With this mod, players can have a new purpose of exploring the End.

It is worth noting that players will have to install Farmer's Delight first, in order to use Ender's Delight mod.

4) L_Ender's Cataclysm

This mod adds two new boss mobs and new dungeon-like structures to the End realm (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@mcl_ender)

L_Ender's Cataclysm is a unique mob that adds various new boss mobs to the game, including two that spawn in the End dimension. The two End boss mobs are called Ender Golem and Ender Guardian. Both spawn in the Ruined Citadel, a new structure added by the mod.

Since these mobs are boss mobs and are located in a new structure, players will have a lot of fun exploring the new area and dealing with two new enemies in the desolate realm. These two mobs were inspired by boss mobs of Minecraft Dungeons.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!