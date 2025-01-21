4 Minecraft features that deserve a retexture

Each block, item, and mob in Minecraft has a unique texture and design. Most of these textures have been present in the game for several years and have only undergone minor changes. As Minecraft enters a new era after its 15th anniversary, an argument can be made that some blocks and mobs deserve a retexture.

On that note, here is a list of features that should be retextured in the game.

List of 4 Minecraft features that might improve after a retexture

1) Glowstone

Glowstone has one of the noisiest textures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Glowstones are light-emitting blocks that are frequently found generating near the Nether ceiling. These blocks are formed in groups and will drop glowstone dust if broken with a non-silk touch enchanted pickaxe.

Since the block's texture has remained the same ever since it was first released, Mojang Studios should retexture glowstone, specifically because of its noisy texture. Glowstone has light yellowish blobs with dark brown grooves in the middle, giving it a fairly unpleasant texture, especially compared to other blocks.

Since glowstone cannot be converted into a less noisy variant, the block should be retextured to make it more visually pleasing.

2) Prismarine

Prismarine also has noisy texture and should be updated (Image via Mojang Studios)

Prismarine is another block that can drastically improve with a retexture. It generates naturally in Ocean Monuments and can be crafted by players using four prismarine shards on a crafting table. It has a unique color-shifting ability, as it shifts its hue from light blue to green, purple, and dark blue.

However, like cobblestone and glowstone, its texture is extremely noisy. This diminishes the beauty of its color shifts.

Mojang could change its textures to make it more visually pleasing so that players can use it in structures as it is and enjoy its color shifts. Although prismarine shards can also be used to craft prismarine bricks, regular prismarine should receive an improved retexture.

3) Chicken

Chicken should get a visual overhaul in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chicken is one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. It has been in the game ever since it was first released. The mob's textures have not changed much since the game's release. Even though its texture is considered iconic at this point, Mojang could spice up the appearance of its most basic farm animal.

Considering how popular various texture packs that change how mobs like chickens look, it would make sense for them to get a retexture in the vanilla version as well. They should get retextures based on where they spawn and also have random texture differences between them.

4) Turtle

Turtles would look much more realistic with a retexture (Image via Mojang Studios)

Turtles were added to the game in 2018 with Minecraft Update Aquatic. Since then, Mojang has not changed their appearance. While turtles may not be the most popular mob in the game, they deserve a retexture. This could come in the form of random texture changes for all turtles.

Since various real-life turtles have unique patterns on their shells and varying skin colors, the developers could consider implementing the same in the sandbox game. They could have different textures and colors on their shells. Some could be rarer than others. This would entice players to search for them and keep them as souvenirs.

