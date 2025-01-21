Minecraft beginners should avoid this simple error when enchanting

Enchantments are powerups that make any weapon, tool, or armor part stronger in Minecraft. There are various enchantments that players can apply, some being commonly found in enchanting tables, while others are rarer and can only be found as chest loot or librarian trade.

Over the years, it has become common for new players to start enchanting items through the enchanting table and then promote enchanted books from librarians and other structures.

That said, with enchanted books being the better option for acquiring a specific enchantment, some players might directly start doing so and later switch to an enchanting table. However, this is where they might face difficulties.

How Minecraft's enchanting sequence can be disturbed if players first begin enchanting with enchanted books

A gear will lock out of an enchanting table if it is first enchanted with enchanted books

Enchanting items with enchanted books first will lock them out of enchanting tables (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are two ways of enchanting an item: Through an enchanting table with lapis lazuli, or through enchanted books on an anvil.

If players enchant any gear with an enchanted book on an anvil first, they will not be able to apply enchantments on the gear though an enchanting table.

For example, take the case of players finding a mending enchanted book from chest loot or a librarian. Since this is a treasure enchantment that allows a gear to repair itself using XP, players might be tempted to use the powerup to make their gear invincible. However, if that is the first enchantment they use and then head on to an enchanting table to get new powerups, they will be unable to do so.

After enchanting with an enchanted book, the only way to add more enchantments onto that gear is to get more enchanted books from librarians or chests and apply them one by one on an anvil.

New players might be tempted to directly start enchanting gear with enchanted books, especially through librarians since they give specific powerups. However, they must be aware that they won't be able to use an enchanting table for that specific item again. That particular item will only accept other enchanted books.

A vice versa enchanting sequence is still possible

A gear enchanted on an enchanting table can still work with enchanted books (Image via Mojang Studios)

One can still enchant items through enchanted books after gear has already been enchanted on an enchanting table. For example, if a player gets a sharpness level 1 enchantment from the enchanting table for their sword, and then tries to apply a mending enchanted book on an anvil, the game will allow it to happen.

Hence, if a player wants to use the enchanting table at any time, they should use it first, before applying any enchanted book onto a gear.

