How to play Minecraft Find The Button map

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, its community has used it as a base to create various new game modes. Those like parkour runs, bedwars, skyblock, etc. are some of the most famous custom creations out there. Amongst them, Find The Button is another simple yet interesting game mode that is readily available as a map to download and enjoy.

As the name suggests, the goal is to find a single button in a variety of small areas with a certain theme. Here is a short guide to download and play Find The Button Minecraft map.

Steps to play Find The Button in Minecraft

1) Download Find The Button map

Find The Button map can be easily downloaded from this website (Image via Minecraft Maps)

Find The Button has been a popular map for a very long time; the original Find The Button map was made back in 2014. To download the Minecraft map, you can head on to the Minecraft Maps website's Find The Button page.

Once there, you can simply hit the 'Download Map' button to get the custom world to enjoy.

2) Copy-paste the map into Minecraft's root folder

Extract the world folder and paste it into the game's root directory (Image via Mojang Studios)

After downloading the Find The Button world map, you must place it in the game's root folder, so that Minecraft can recognize and run it. To do this, you need to first find the root folder, which is usually located here: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\saves

Once you find it, head over to the saves folder where all your offline worlds will be present. Then you must extract the Find The Button's world folder from the zip file you downloaded.

After extracting, copy-paste the world folder into the saves folder as shown in the picture above.

3) Run the game and enter the world to play

Enter the latest game version to enjoy the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, you can open the game launcher to run Java Edition and find the world under the single-player tab. Even though this world was quite old, it successfully ran on Minecraft's latest 1.21.4 version. Even if you have certain performance mods enabled, it will not affect the world negatively.

