How to get sharpness 255 in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of enchantments you can apply to weapons, tools, and armor. Sharpness is one such enchantment that can be used on swords and axes. It simply increases the attack damage of the melee weapon, allowing you to quickly kill enemies. In base survival mode, you can only get level five of the sharpness enchantment. However, the game's code has even higher levels of the enchantment.

The maximum sharpness level in the game is 255, which is impossible to get in survival mode. However, there is a trick to obtain it on any sword or axe using commands. Here is a short guide to get sharpness level 255 on one of the two melee weapons in Minecraft.

Steps to get sharpness 255 in Minecraft

1) Activate commands in a world

Activate commands on the world to get the sharpness 255 weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must understand that the only way to get a weapon with sharpness 255 enchantment is through commands, specifically the /give command. Hence, you must activate cheats in either a new or old world.

If you are creating a new world, you will get the option to allow commands on the first creation page itself. If you are already in an old world, you can hit the pause menu, head over to the "Open to LAN" tab, toggle the commands from it, and then start the LAN world to start using commands temporarily.

Commands are simple lines of code that allow you to tinker with loads of built-in features of the sandbox game.

2) Type out the command to get a weapon with sharpness 255

Copy and paste the command in the chat box to receive the weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you activate the commands, you can head to the world and get the overpowered weapon. First, you must open the chat box where all commands are fed and executed. You can do so by pressing the / key on the keyboard. After the box pops up, you can remove the slash to type the command.

Simply copy-paste this exact command to get an overpowered netherite sword with sharpness 255 enchantment:

/give @p netherite_sword[enchantments={levels:{"minecraft:sharpness":255}}]

You can change the weapon by simply changing the sword's type. If you want an axe to have the overpowered enchantment, you can do so by retyping it to an axe.

If the entire command is correct, the text will be in yellow. Once executed, you will have the weapon with sharpness 255 in your hotbar.

