How to turn sticks into emeralds in Minecraft

Emeralds are valuable items in Minecraft. They essentially act as an in-game currency that you can use to trade with villagers. Villagers with different professions will offer different items for a specific number of emeralds. On the other hand, you can even sell items for this currency, with some villagers offering simple trades like an emerald for some sticks.

Here is how you can find or make a villager who buys sticks for emeralds in Minecraft.

Steps to find or employ a villager to buy sticks for emeralds in Minecraft

1) Find a fletcher or employ one using a fletching table

An unemployed village will turn into a fletcher when provided with a fletching table (Image via Mojang Studios)

A fletcher is the only villager who will buy sticks for emeralds. This trader deals in all kinds of archery items, like bows, arrows, and crossbows among other things. Hence, one of the most basic items he requires is sticks, which he buys with emeralds.

To find a fletcher in Minecraft, you can either explore the world to find one that has spawned naturally or have an unemployed villager take on the fletching profession.

To employ a Fletcher, you will have to craft a fletching table — a fletcher's job site block. The table can be crafted using two flint and four wooden planks. Flint can occasionally drop from gravel blocks when they are shoveled.

After crafting a fletching table, you must find a regular villager who does not have any job and place the fletching table near it. After a while, the villager will detect the table and walk towards it before taking up the fletching profession.

2) Trade sticks with the fletcher

Fletchers will buy sticks for emeralds (Image via Mojang Studios)

After you find or employ a fletcher, you can start trading by right-clicking on it. The first trade that you might see is 32 sticks for one emerald. This means that you can give 32 sticks to the villager to get one emerald.

Since sticks are extremely easy to craft using wooden planks, you can trade loads of sticks to the villager for a healthy supply of emeralds. You can then use these emeralds to buy more valuable items from villagers with other professions like librarians, armorers, etc.

After a certain number of trades, a fletcher might stop taking any sticks. This means that the villager has gone into a cooldown period and will restock the trade after a few minutes. Professional villagers usually reactivate a particular trade two times a day. So, just wait for the trade to reactivate while crafting even more sticks to exchange for emeralds.

