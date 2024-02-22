"This is crazy!": Minecraft player creates impressive cutscene for Ender Dragon's respawn

After Minecraft players defeat the Ender Dragon, they can respawn the boss mob again using four end crystals. These items need to be placed on all four sides of the bedrock fountain on the main End island. If this is done correctly, the game will recreate all other crystals on obsidian towers and respawn the dragon. When this process is underway, however, there is no cut scene to show it.

Hence, a player recently used the new camera command to create a brilliant cut scene of the final boss respawning in the End dimension. The footage was posted on Reddit, where a fan said:

"This is crazy! This post needs some more attention."

Minecraft Redditor creates a stunning cut scene of Ender Dragon respawning

A Redditor by the name of u/orbsix posted a video on this game's official subreddit showcasing how they'd created a cut scene using the new camera command. At the start of this clip, they showed a row of command blocks containing the camera command for every end crystal and Minecraft's Ender Dragon that would be recreated.

Then, they went to the surface of the island and began placing end crystals on the bedrock fountain. When Ender Dragon's respawning process began, the command blocks came into action, and a cut scene started. The cameras panned through the beams created by the end crystals and showed each crystal being recreated on the obsidian towers.

The entire command block configuration and the cut scene were made on Bedrock Edition.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating Ender Dragon respawning cut scene using camera commands

Since the camera command is new to the game, many are still testing how it can be used. Minecraft does not have any cut scenes for major milestones that the player reaches, making u/orbsix's post extremely popular on the subreddit. Within a day, it received over four thousand upvotes and comments.

Many players simply praised the original poster for creating the cut scene using a command. They stated that the post should receive more "attention."

Many users hilariously talked about how loud the Ender Dragon's respawn sound was, especially when the camera was inside the mob. The original poster also joked about it, saying that the audio hit like a "Nuclear bomb."

In conclusion, most community members were delighted to see the Ender Dragon respawning cut scene created using camera commands in Bedrock Edition. The post proves new commands have a lot of potential in the block game. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.