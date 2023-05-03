New camera command in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: All you need to know

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a game version designed to run on consoles and other handheld platforms such as smartphones and Nintendo Switch. The great thing about the developers of Minecraft is that they release the same features for Bedrock and Java Edition. A recent beta update was rolled out for Bedrock players, including some remarkable changes to the upcoming 1.20 Trails & Tails update features.

Along with those, a new game-changing command was introduced that one was expecting. This allows the players to change the camera angle in a way never possible in the Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.20.0.22 introduces the camera control command

The Minecraft beta 1.20.0.22 was a recent update that featured a bunch of bug fixes and note-worthy changes made to the experimental features. One of the technical additions to this update was the /camera command that allows players to very specifically change the angle at which the player views their in-game character.

"/camera <players> set <preset> [ease <easeTime> <easeType>] [pos <x> <y> <z>] [rot <xRot> <yRot>]" is a new command that can be used in various ways. Using this command, players have also been able to achieve an isometric perspective in the game, just like in Minecraft Dungeons.

Command presets

Players have four presets to choose from: first_person, third_person, third_person_front, and free. Using the first three presets, Bedrock players can now enjoy the game from three different perspectives: first-person, third-person, and third-person front, which was previously only available to Java players.

The "free" preset allows players to change their views according to their desires. With these options, Bedrock players can now experience the game in the same way that Java players have always been able to.

Ease sub-option

Players can also specify an ease sub-option in the command that enables smooth transitions between views over a few seconds. This feature allows for a more seamless gameplay experience and is customizable to the player's preference. The default ease value will be used if the option is left unspecified.

Pos and rot sub-option

As you can guess, the pos(position) sub-option can be used to make specific changes to the camera angle's x, y, and z values. Similarly, the rot(rotation) sub-option in the above camera command allows the user to change the camera rotation angles.

More /camera commands

Angle achieved using "/camera @s set Minecraft:free pos ~ ~5 ~-15 rot 45 ~"(Image via Mojang)

Here are some of the other /camera command options in the latest beta:

/camera <players> clear: This command can clear any previously applied camera angle changes.

/camera <players> fade [time <fadeInSeconds> <holdSeconds> <fadeOutSeconds>] [color <red> <green> <blue>]: A fade effect of the specified values are applied on the player's screen.

Since this is a beta version and the camera command remains an experimental feature, players should know that it may not function optimally or be user-friendly. It is essential to keep this in mind when utilizing the feature.

