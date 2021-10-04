Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock YouTubers

In the last few years, Minecraft has emerged as one of the most-watched games on YouTube. The rise of new-gen YouTubers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Ranboo was among the main reasons why Minecraft exploded online.

A considerable chunk of Minecraft YouTubers plays on the Java Edition. On the surface level, both Java and Bedrock Edition are almost somehow the same. But, as players start making progress, they will learn about the differences between the two editions.

Minecraft Bedrock YouTubers to watch

Due to the massive population of Minecraft Java YouTubers, Bedrock players may face a hard time finding content creators who play on Bedrock Edition.

This article lists 5 amazing Minecraft Bedrock content creators.

5) Skippy 6 Gaming

Skippy 6 Gaming is a channel focused on Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Skippy focuses on beta releases and game updates.

He informs his viewers about all the upcoming features, changes, and fixes. Currently, Skippy only covers news related to Caves and Cliffs updates. Before that, he used to make redstone tutorials and farm building guides for Bedrock players. He has over 394K subscribers on his channel.

4) JC Playz

Most farms operate differently on Bedrock Edition than Java Edition. On YouTube, players can find farms mostly for Java Edition. Not many YouTubers create build guides for Bedrock Edition. JC Playz is one of those few who make farm tutorials for Bedrock players.

JC Playz creates step-by-step guides for building different types of farms, like tree farms, bone meal farms, iron farms, and more. JC Playz has over 666K subscribers on YouTube.

3) ECKOSOLDIER

ECKOSOLDIER is one of the most subscribed Minecraft Bedrock YouTubers. He has gained over 1.42 million subscribers on his channel. He covers almost all types of content for Bedrock Edition, such as seeds, maps, mods, beta versions, and more. Players can watch him to stay updated with Caves and Cliffs updates and have fun watching his reactions.

2) silentwisperer

Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock Edition lacks technical YouTubers who can go deep into the complex part of Minecraft. silentwisperer can be considered as skilled and informative as Rays Works, but for Bedrock Edition.

silentwisperer has created many highly efficient farms for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. He also has a vanilla Bedrock Let's Play series called Truly Bedrock. silentwisperer has over 422K subs on YouTube.

1) Ibxtoycat

Ibxtoycat is among the oldest Minecraft Bedrock content creators on YouTube. His channel focuses on sharing information about the Bedrock Edition. Toycat has posted multiple videos explaining why Minecraft Bedrock is better than Java Edition.

Ibxtoycat also streams on Twitch, where he usually plays in his survival world. He makes videos on beta releases, game updates, seeds, listicles, and more on his main channel. Ibxtoycat has over 1.73 million subscribers on YouTube.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far