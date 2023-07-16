How to spawn and beat Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.20

There comes a time in Minecraft when every one shall face the ultimate boss of the game, the Ender Dragon. For many, defeating this boss is the last goal or one of the most significant achievements. The Ender Dragon is one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft's history, and it still captivates players all around the globe, becoming an iconic figure of its own.

In this comprehensive guide, we will take you step-by-step through the process of spawning and conquering the Ender Dragon, equipping you with invaluable strategies to ensure your victory in this epic battle.

Everything you need to know to beat Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.20

1) Getting ready before the fight in Minecraft

Before taking on the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, you must prepare appropriately. Here's what you'll need:

Resources: Gather essential items like enchanted diamond/nephrite armor, a diamond/nephrite sword, plenty of food, and a bow with many arrows or an infinity bow. You'll also want to bring blocks such as cobblestone or obsidian to build shelters and platforms. Ender pearls: Defeating Endermen gives Ender pearls. These are necessary for accessing the stronghold. Eye of Ender: Combine Ender pearls with blaze powder to make Eyes of Ender. These will help you find the stronghold by guiding you in the right direction when you toss them into the air. Exploring the Stronghold: Follow the Eyes of Ender to locate the stronghold in Minecraft. Once you arrive, search for the room with the portal. Access the portal room and set your spawn by placing the bed.

2) Entering The End

Now that you've found the stronghold and repaired the End Portal, it's time to enter The End:

Activate the Portal: Place the Eyes of Ender in all the empty End Portal frames to activate the portal. Armor Up: Before entering The End, wear your best armor, especially a helmet enchanted with Protection or Blast Protection. It will help reduce damage from the dragon's attacks. Prepare for Battle: Make sure you have enough food and health regeneration items like golden apples and potions of health, strength, slow falling, and a water bucket to avoid annoying Endermen.

3) Defeating the Ender Dragon

Now as you're in the realm of the Ender Dragon, get ready to face this powerful enemy. Follow these strategies for a better chance of success:

Destroy the Crystals: In The End, you'll see tall obsidian towers with End Crystals on top. Destroy these crystals to prevent the dragon from regaining health. Use your bow to shoot them from a safe distance, or build platforms to get closer and break them with your sword. Watch out for Endermen: Watch for Endermen during the battle. Avoid looking directly at them to prevent them from attacking. Wear a pumpkin head to dodge them. Attack the Dragon: Focus on hurting the dragon once the crystals are gone. Use your bow for far-away damage, or fight up close with your sword. Try to hit the dragon's head for the most damage. Also, be careful of the Ender Dragon's attacks, like fireballs, dragon breath, and swooping charges. Ender Dragon's Perches: Sometimes, the dragon will sit on the tall obsidian pillars. It is an excellent chance to deal some damage. Climb the pillars, attack quickly, and move away before the dragon flies again. Healing and Replenishing: The Ender Dragon will hang around healing Ender Crystals to regain health. Destroy these crystals fast to stop it from healing. Pay attention to your health, and remember to eat or use healing potions when needed.

4) Collect your rewards

Once you've dealt enough damage to the Ender Dragon, it will explode and drop a bunch of experience orbs (around 12,000). You'll also notice an egg appearing on top of the exit portal. This is the Ender Dragon egg, a rare trophy you can only get once in Minecraft.

You can push it with a unique tool called a piston or make it fall on a torch to collect it. But don't try to break or touch it directly because it will disappear. After collecting rewards, jump into the exit portal to return to the regular world. Some credits will show up briefly, and then you'll be back where you first started.

5) Respawn the Ender Dragon (optional)

In case you want to fight the Ender Dragon again for fun or more experience, you can respawn it by crafting four End Crystals and placing them on each side of the exit portal in The End. It will cause the pillars and crystals to regenerate and summon a new Ender Dragon. You can repeat this process as many times as you want in Minecraft.