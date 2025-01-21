How to find any structure in Minecraft

Structures are one of the most interesting features in Minecraft. They are generated in various biomes and are different in sizes, shapes, blocks, and mob spawns. When you first enter a new world, you can either spawn near a structure or find one while exploring any of the three dimensions. While finding some can be quite easy, others are extremely hard to find.

Here are all the ways to find any structure in Minecraft.

Ways of finding structures in Minecraft

Manually exploring the world

One of the methods is to simply explore the world manually (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the simplest methods of finding structures is by exploring the Minecraft world. You can walk, sprint, ride a horse, row a boat, ride a minecart, fly elytra, and travel through the nearly endless map to find new structures in the game.

Trending

While most of the structures can be found by randomly roaming around, you can find explorer maps for some rare structures, like Woodland Mansions, Ocean Monuments, and Trial Chambers, from cartographer villagers.

Apart from that, you can narrow down the search if you know which biome or Y level a particular structure generates.

Here is a list of all the structures and which biome they spawn in Minecraft, including the Y levels for some underground settlements:

Ancient City - Deep Dark - Y level -40 to -15

Mineshaft - Any Overworld biome except Deep Dark - anywhere below Y level 63

Stronghold - Any Overworld biome - mostly below Y level 63 - ( can be found using eyes of ender )

) Trial Chambers - Any Overworld biome except Deep Dark - Y level -20 to -40

Trail Ruins - Jungle, Old Growth Birch Forest, Old Growth Pine Taiga, Old Growth Spruce Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Taiga - just underneath the ground.

Desert Pyramids - Desert

Igloo - Snowy Plains, Snowy Taiga, Snowy Slopes

Jungle Pyramid - Jungle, Bamboo Jungle

Pillager Outpost - Plains, Deserts, Savanna, Taigas, Snowy Plains, Grove, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Stony Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Snowy Taiga, Sunflower Plains

Swamp Hut - Swamp

Village - Plains, Deserts, Savanna, Taigas, Snowy Plains, Snowy Taiga, Sunflower Plains

Woodland Mansion - Dark Forest, Pale Garden

Ruined Portal - Any Overworld and Nether biome

Ocean Ruins - Any Ocean biome

Shipwreck - Any Ocean biome, Beach, Mushroom Fields, Snowy Beach

Ocean Monument - Any Deep Ocean biomes

Nether Fortress - Any Nether biome

Bastion Remnants - Any Nether biome except Basalt Deltas

Nether Fossil - Soul Sand Valley

End City - The End, End Midlands, End Highlands

Using /locate command

Quickly find a structure using the locate command (Image via Mojang Studios)

The aforementioned method of finding structures is the most traditional one. However, since Minecraft is a sandbox, Mojang has added the capability to use commands to tinker with the game's core mechanics. One of the commands is to locate a structure. Here are the steps to use commands to find a structure in Minecraft:

Activate commands on either new or existing worlds by toggling the 'Allow Command' option. Type '/locate structure' and then search from the list of structures that pop up. Select one structure and press enter to get its coordinates. Reopen the chat box and click on the coordinates to automatically input a teleport command that will teleport you to the structure.

Find structures through seed map

You can find structures using the Seed Map (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, you can find a structure in a particular seed by using our very own Minecraft Seed Map tool. If you input the seed number of your world into the tool, it will showcase your world spawn and the location of all the structures in the game.

To get the world seed of your world, you need to enter the game and simply type /seed in the chat box. The seed will be an alphanumeric code that must be input in the seed map tool first. After that, you can start finding structures.

You can change the game version and dimension, and select from a list of structures you want to see on the map. The tool can also show the exact coordinates of the Minecraft structure, making it easy for you to locate it in-game.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!