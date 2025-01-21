How to find any structure in Minecraft

Structures are one of the most interesting features in Minecraft. They are generated in various biomes and are different in sizes, shapes, blocks, and mob spawns. When you first enter a new world, you can either spawn near a structure or find one while exploring any of the three dimensions. While finding some can be quite easy, others are extremely hard to find.
Here are all the ways to find any structure in Minecraft.
Ways of finding structures in Minecraft
Manually exploring the world
One of the simplest methods of finding structures is by exploring the Minecraft world. You can walk, sprint, ride a horse, row a boat, ride a minecart, fly elytra, and travel through the nearly endless map to find new structures in the game.
While most of the structures can be found by randomly roaming around, you can find explorer maps for some rare structures, like Woodland Mansions, Ocean Monuments, and Trial Chambers, from cartographer villagers.
Apart from that, you can narrow down the search if you know which biome or Y level a particular structure generates.
Here is a list of all the structures and which biome they spawn in Minecraft, including the Y levels for some underground settlements:
- Ancient City - Deep Dark - Y level -40 to -15
- Mineshaft - Any Overworld biome except Deep Dark - anywhere below Y level 63
- Stronghold - Any Overworld biome - mostly below Y level 63 - (can be found using eyes of ender)
- Trial Chambers - Any Overworld biome except Deep Dark - Y level -20 to -40
- Trail Ruins - Jungle, Old Growth Birch Forest, Old Growth Pine Taiga, Old Growth Spruce Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Taiga - just underneath the ground.
- Desert Pyramids - Desert
- Igloo - Snowy Plains, Snowy Taiga, Snowy Slopes
- Jungle Pyramid - Jungle, Bamboo Jungle
- Pillager Outpost - Plains, Deserts, Savanna, Taigas, Snowy Plains, Grove, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Stony Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Snowy Taiga, Sunflower Plains
- Swamp Hut - Swamp
- Village - Plains, Deserts, Savanna, Taigas, Snowy Plains, Snowy Taiga, Sunflower Plains
- Woodland Mansion - Dark Forest, Pale Garden
- Ruined Portal - Any Overworld and Nether biome
- Ocean Ruins - Any Ocean biome
- Shipwreck - Any Ocean biome, Beach, Mushroom Fields, Snowy Beach
- Ocean Monument - Any Deep Ocean biomes
- Nether Fortress - Any Nether biome
- Bastion Remnants - Any Nether biome except Basalt Deltas
- Nether Fossil - Soul Sand Valley
- End City - The End, End Midlands, End Highlands
Using /locate command
The aforementioned method of finding structures is the most traditional one. However, since Minecraft is a sandbox, Mojang has added the capability to use commands to tinker with the game's core mechanics. One of the commands is to locate a structure. Here are the steps to use commands to find a structure in Minecraft:
- Activate commands on either new or existing worlds by toggling the 'Allow Command' option.
- Type '/locate structure' and then search from the list of structures that pop up.
- Select one structure and press enter to get its coordinates.
- Reopen the chat box and click on the coordinates to automatically input a teleport command that will teleport you to the structure.
Find structures through seed map
Finally, you can find a structure in a particular seed by using our very own Minecraft Seed Map tool. If you input the seed number of your world into the tool, it will showcase your world spawn and the location of all the structures in the game.
To get the world seed of your world, you need to enter the game and simply type /seed in the chat box. The seed will be an alphanumeric code that must be input in the seed map tool first. After that, you can start finding structures.
You can change the game version and dimension, and select from a list of structures you want to see on the map. The tool can also show the exact coordinates of the Minecraft structure, making it easy for you to locate it in-game.
