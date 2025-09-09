Minecraft snapshot 25w37a patch notes: Copper golem improvements, server API changes, and more

Mojang has released Minecraft snapshot 25w37a, featuring improvements to copper golems, changes to the new Server Management Protocol API, and, as always, lots of bug fixes for Java Edition.Minecraft's next major update, titled The Copper Age, is almost finished, as Mojang has confirmed they are done adding new features. In the new snapshots, Mojang is polishing features like copper golems and shelves, as well as adding technical elements such as the Server Management Protocol API, mannequins from the previous snapshot, and more.To learn about what's new in Minecraft snapshot 25w37a, check out the complete patch notes below.Minecraft snapshot 25w37a patch notes: All you need to knowChanges in Minecraft snapshot 25w37aOpenGL 3.3 is now required to play the game, up from 3.2. This does not change our posted Minimum RequirementsDeveloper’s Note: We do not expect the update to OpenGL version to affect many people, if any at all. Our posted Minimum Requirements has been OpenGL 4.0 since 2017, and OpenGL 3.3 turned 15 years old recently.Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesFixed a bug where breaking a Shelf while another player is interacting with it could lead to visual bugs in the player inventoryCopper Golems hitbox has been tweakedThe hitbox is now 0.49 blocks in width to be able to pathfind through narrow spacesCopper Golems can now open doorsTest Instance Blocks now preserve error markers between world reloadsAmbient lighting on entities has been adjusted to be more visually in line with blocks and other parts of the gameThe underside of flat surfaces will now be lit from that direction, instead of the opposite directionThis mainly affects models containing cubes that are either flat or &quot;hollow&quot; such as:Worn armorWorn ElytraThe outside layers on player skinsThe ribcages of Skeletons or Skeleton HorsesThe feet of Chickens or FrogsThe wings of Phantoms or the Ender DragonThe fins on fishAnd more!Game Mode SwitchingSwitching from Spectator Mode to Creative Mode no longer causes the player to stop flyingInstead, flight now only gets disabled when switching game modes if the player is near the groundA player is considered to be near the ground if there is a collidable surface (i.e. blocks, Happy Ghasts, boats...) within 1 block below themFlight will not get disabled if the player was inside a block or collidable entityThis is to prevent players from suddenly falling through the groundDeveloper's Note:This change is a partial revert of a bugfix from a previous snapshot. Even though the old behavior prior to the fix was unintended, the approach we took to fixing flight didn't quite land the way we wanted it to. In response to community feedback, we're trying this new approach as a less disruptive alternative.Minecraft Server Management ProtocolClients must authenticate to access the APIClients should supply an Authorization bearer token header with a server specific secretThe secret is configured in the server properties filemanagement-server-secret=The secret should be exactly 40 alphanumeric characters (A-Z, a-z, 0-9)The secret will be automatically generated if the server property is emptyUnauthorized requests are rejected with 401 UnauthorizedTLS is enabled by defaultCan be disabled in the server properties filemanagement-server-tls-enabled=falseRequires a keystore file to be set in the server properties filemanagement-server-tls-keystore=path/to/keystore.p12The keystore file must be in PKCS12 formatKeystore password can be set in the following ways, in order of priorityEnvironment variable: MINECRAFT_MANAGEMENT_TLS_KEYSTORE_PASSWORDJVM argument: -Dmanagement.tls.keystore.password=Server property: management-server-tls-keystore-password=Server PropertiesDefault value of management-server-port was changed from 25585 to 0, assigning an available port each time management server is startedAdded server property management-server-tls-enabled controlling whether the Minecraft Server Management Protocol uses TLS or notDefaults to trueAdded server property management-server-tls-keystore controlling the path to the keystore file used for TLSDefaults to an empty stringA dedicated server won't start when TLS is enabled and no keystore is providedAdded server property management-server-tls-keystore-password controlling the password to the keystore file used for TLSDefaults to an empty stringGame RulesAdded spawnerBlocksEnabled game rule controlling if Spawner Blocks should be enabled or notDefaults to trueMob SpawningLogic for choosing type of equipment for mobs spawning with equipment has been tweaked to add Copper as a possibilityThe initial roll to choose a type now chooses between Leather, Copper and GoldThe chance to increase an armor tier has increased from 9.5% to 10.87%SoundsSome sound sliders in the Music &amp; Sound Options now play a preview sound when adjusting the setting outside a worldUIThe Resource Pack and Data Pack selection screens now have a search boxTechnical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w37aThe Data Pack version is now 87.0The Resource Pack version is now 69.0Some previously hidden debug features have been exposed to playersDebug featuresSome debug features that were previously removed during compilation are now preserved and can be used by playersIndividual values can be enabled with JVM properties:First, a global debug flag must be enabled with -DMC_DEBUG_ENABLED or -DMC_DEBUG_ENABLED=trueThen, a specific feature can be enabled, for example -DMC_DEBUG_BRAIN or -DMC_DEBUG_BRAIN=trueTo get the list of all available debug properties, add -DMC_DEBUG_PRINT_PROPERTIESWarning: this is debug code. Handle with extreme care!This is an advanced feature, meant to help modders - it should not be used for normal playFeatures not guaranteed to work as intendedIt might crash your game or corrupt your worldsIndividual options might be added, changed or removed without a noticeData Pack Version 87.0Changed name of game rule enableCommandBlocks to commandBlocksEnabledResource Pack Version 69.0TexturesMoved the result slot of gui/container/villager.png up by one pixelShaders &amp; Post-process EffectsShadersA new PER_FACE_LIGHTING flag has been added to the following shaders:core/entity.vshcore/entity.fshWhen set, cardinal lighting will be computed separately for front- and back-facesAs we now require OpenGL 3.3, we have bumped the version of all shaders from 150 to 330Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w37aMC-220913 - Parity issue: Adjusting slider in the sound settings when not being in a world does not play a sound of that categoryMC-254052 - /locate doesn't work outside build limitMC-295841 - Interactive collision check path is brokenMC-300076 - Copper golems remain completely stationary while searching chests, causing them to float and making them unable to receive knockback or be pushedMC-300077 - Copper golems can interact with chests diagonally through solid blocksMC-300299 - Copper Golems can open chests that are blockedMC-300723 - Second armor layer is still not rendering properly on all piecesMC-301294 - Higher tiers of mob armor are unreasonably less common than they were before 25w31aMC-301494 - Falling particles no longer appear from floating sand or gravelMC-301510 - GUI sprites nine slice performance regressionMC-301531 - Server Management Protocol returns wrong response for invalid method IDsMC-301547 - Switching from Spectator mode to Creative mode now makes you fall out of the skyMC-301554 - Management protocol doesn't support batched requestsMC-301558 - Copper golems can't pathfind through thin blocksMC-301563 - When you have the darkness potion effect, the chat, letters and words in the pause menu, items, F3 will darkenMC-301564 - Management protocol doesn't support string-based request IDsMC-301574 - The spawnMonsters game rule does not take effect when switchedMC-301593 - Monsters can spawn from spawners with the &quot;spawnMonsters&quot; game rule set to falseMC-301599 - Action key getting stuck on when entering an interface so you are unable to exit without it reopening instantlyMC-301620 - Banner animation is not independent when two banners are renderedMC-301661 - Server Management Protocol prints some incorrectly formatted messages in the consoleMC-301711 - The name of the &quot;enableCommandBlocks&quot; game rule is inconsistent with Bedrock EditionMC-301748 - Striking a Lightning Rod with non-default oxidation level with Lightning keeps nearby redstone components poweredMC-301751 - The client crashes when in the vicinity of a mannequin spawnerMC-301752 - Mannequins with profile.model set to &quot;wide&quot; render as a Steve skinMC-301754 - The hand animation plays when right-clicking shelves with nothing in your handMC-301758 - Shield model clips through shelvesMC-301759 - Elements within the realms “Worlds” tab are not selected in order when using the TAB keyMC-301766 - Heads and skulls appear too high when placed on shelfMC-301768 - Structure blocks frame is not displayed when in spectator modeMC-301785 - Squid ink particles are yellowMC-301811 - Loot from suspicious blocks does not render while brushingMC-301833 - Text of text_display entities is darker when &quot;see_through&quot; property is set to trueMC-301869 - The specification for the minecraft:ip_bans server management method says it returns an array of players even though it returns an array of ip_ban objectsMC-301870 - Command feedback for successful /ban and /ban-ip commands with no specified reason can't be sent to the clientMC-301889 - Documented return type does not match for clear methods in server managment protocolMC-301891 - Server management method minecraft:bans/clear clears allowlist, not bansMC-301899 - The output slot in the trading GUI is misaligned with other slotsMC-301903 - Dropped chests, including variants, are no longer translated upwardMC-301935 - Chest placed on bottom of shelf despite the rest of the items arentMC-301952 - Conduit visual bugThat's it for Minecraft snapshot 25w37a. Players who have been keeping track of snapshots know that recent releases only include changes and fixes, as the development of The Copper Age update is almost complete. In the coming weeks, players can expect Mojang to announce pre-release snapshots for the 1.21.9 update.Read previous snapshot: Minecraft snapshot 25w36a patch notes: Mannequins, multi-action keybinding, and more