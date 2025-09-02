Minecraft snapshot 25w36a patch notes: Mannequins, multi-action keybinding, and more

While Minecraft The Copper Age game drop is done adding new features, developers are still surprising fans with cool technical updates. In Minecraft snapshot 25w36a, Mojang introduces a new technical entity called mannequins, which are basically spawnable NPCs with the same attributes as players and can be used to showcase skins, capes, items, and more.Along with mannequins, Mojang is also introducing multi-action keybinding, meaning you can assign the same keybinds to multiple actions like sneaking and sprinting. There are some other changes and fixes as well in Minecraft snapshot 25w36a.Let's go through the complete Minecraft snapshot 25w36a patch notes.Minecraft snapshot 25w36a patch notes: Everything you need to knowNew FeaturesWorld Borders can now be set per dimensionEnd Light FlashesWhile the Ender Dragon fog effect is active the flash source in the sky is not visible and the brightness of the light affecting the world is reducedAccessibilityMultiple key binds that have the same key assigned to them can now work together, while before only one would workFor example, you can now bind D to Jump and Strafe Left to jump and strafe left at the same timeThe red warning for assigning the same key to multiple key binds is changed to yellowThe spectator hotbar menu key can now be reboundIt is part of a new Spectator category in the Key Binds screen, alongside the pre-existing Highlight Players key bindChangesFormatting codes are now stripped from Code of Conduct filesWorld BorderThe World Border is now dimension-specificThis means that each dimension can have its own World Border size, position, etc.Minor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesCopper Torch and Copper Lantern colors are adjusted to make them more discernible to color blind playersUIDouble-clicking a word in edit box now selects itBlock StatesPowered Shelves can now only connect to other Powered Shelves facing the exact same directionPerformance ImprovementsParticles outside of players view are not rendered anymore, which provides a performance improvement in some casesTechnical ChangesThe Data Pack version is now 86.0Data Pack Version 86.0Added Mannequin entitiesThe World Border is now dimension-specificMannequinsAdded a new type of technical entity called minecraft:mannequin which can only be spawned with summon commands.A Mannequin is a Player Avatar without a connected PlayerMannequins always show an &quot;NPC&quot; text where a Player's below_score score would showMannequins function as Living Entities - they can hold and wear equipment, have attributes &amp; effects, take damage, etcData Fields:profile - Which profile to show on the entity. This is either a Player profile (same format as a minecraft:profile component) or a Mannequin profile with the following fields:texture - Namespaced ID of the skin texture to useThe skin is specified relative to the textures folder and with a .png suffixe.g. entity/player/wide/steve will use the default wide Steve skincape - Optional namespaced ID of the cape texture to useWhen specified, uses the same format as the texture fieldOmitting this field means the Mannequin has no capeelytra - Optional namespaced ID of the elytra texture to useWhen specified, uses the same format as the texture fieldOmitting this field means the Mannequin uses the cape texture, or if that is also omitted, the default Elytra texture when wearing Elytramodel - Optional model type, one of wide and slimIf omitted, wide is usedhidden_layers - List of outer skin layers to hideValid entries: cape, jacket, left_sleeve, right_sleeve, left_pants_leg, right_pants_leg, hatmain_hand - Which hand is the main hand of the Mannequn - one of left and rightParticlesdragon_breath now optionally takes a power parameter (float, default 1.0), which is multiplied onto its initial velocity, after all randomnessinstant_effect and effect now optionally take power (float, default 1.0) and color (rgb, default 0xFFFFFF) parametersflash now requires a color parameter (argb)Resource Pack Version 68.0ShadersThe following unused shaders have been removed:core/position_color_lightmap.vshcore/position_color_lightmap.fshcore/position_color_tex_lightmap.vshcore/position_color_tex_lightmap.fshFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w36aMC-223142 - Player can move while spectating a markerMC-225088 - Overworld surface is darker than before on low brightnessMC-234737 - Typo in exception message: &quot;EmtyPoolElement&quot;MC-236508 - The title within the &quot;Add Server&quot; menu is displayed as &quot;Edit Server Info&quot;MC-237590 - The word &quot;chunks&quot; is improperly capitalized within the render and simulation distance slidersMC-238273 - &quot;Locked by another running instance of Minecraft&quot; lacks punctuationMC-249205 - &quot;minecraft.used:minecraft.potion&quot; increases by a value of two when using water bottles to create mud in creative modeMC-250062 - Several strings throughout the game contain comma splicesMC-250193 - Server log does not use the string representation of a player's GameProfile on a disconnect during encryptionMC-254052 - /locate doesn't work outside build limitMC-254668 - Pressing Escape on the death screen's title screen warning respawns the playerMC-257792 - Output slot for trading menu is off-centerMC-258191 - Root system feature allows hanging root vertical span of 0, causing errorMC-259347 - Height limit warning message is shown when right-clicking the top of a block at the build height limit with a bucketMC-262370 - Some multiplayer strings are untranslatableMC-264962 - Strings that contain two inputs for a given action have inconsistent spacing and apostrophesMC-265807 - Mobs don't drown if their Air NBT is less than -19MC-277975 - The first line of the command execution warning in an item's tooltip is missing punctuationMC-278435 - Mushroom Fields biome doesn't generate pumpkin patches despite being specified in vanilla datapackMC-279123 - Some strings that reference Minecraft Realms use inconsistent or missing verb formsMC-279153 - Some strings that mention the base values of attributes are missing articlesMC-279173 - The &quot;chat.disabled.invalid_command_signature&quot; string is missing an article before the word &quot;Command&quot;MC-279174 - The &quot;gamerule.spawnChunkRadius.description&quot; string is missing an article before the word &quot;Amount&quot;MC-279175 - Some multiplayer disconnection strings are missing articles and demonstrativesMC-279176 - The &quot;gamerule.commandModificationBlockLimit.description&quot; string is missing an article before the word &quot;Number&quot;MC-279212 - Some narration strings are missing articles and possessive determinersMC-295829 - Test instance block GUI uses &quot;Batch&quot; instead of &quot;Environment&quot;MC-298605 - When creating a Water World superflat world, the player spawns at the bottom of the seaMC-299105 - Tears and Lava Chicken music disc 'desc' translations are unusedMC-300055 - You get the advancement Wax On for changing the pose of a Copper Golem Statue while holding HoneycombMC-300088 - Items placed by a copper golem in a double chest do not update redstone comparators reading the right side of the double chestMC-300109 - Lightning bolt does not remove oxidation from the lightning rodMC-300169 - The CustomName tag of a copper golem statue is not kept when minedMC-300192 - No darker trim for copperMC-300201 - Breaking a copper golem statue with a pose does not retain its poseMC-300416 - Copper golems' pathfinding to chests is biased to northwestMC-300558 - Copper golems can open locked chests without an appropriate key itemMC-300729 - Incorrect or unusually obvious pixels on the weathered and exposed copper barsMC-300961 - The armor layer on husks no longer reflects their larger size compared to other humanoidsMC-301099 - Copper chests worn on copper golems' heads are not visibleMC-301250 - Upon exiting the gamemode switcher (F3+F4) while viewing the credits, the player still does not resume viewing the credits and instead remains in the end in a phantom state until they relogMC-301258 - Copper golem statues in the walking pose have a bit of their necks poking through their armsMC-301259 - Shelf align_items_to_bottom in block entity data doesn't workMC-301261 - The right arm of the copper golem statue isn't connected to its bodyMC-301276 - The hand animation no longer plays when shearing copper golemsMC-301277 - Item frames with maps and paintings cannot share a corner anymoreMC-301278 - The code of conduct screen renders carriage return charactersMC-301283 - Sprint and sneak input can get 'stuck' if a screen is opened right as the input is pressedMC-301310 - The “Transfer Now” button in the realms menu renders outside the selection boxMC-301312 - You cannot begin to use items while looking at copper golemsMC-301324 - Sitting copper golem statue nose is rotated incorrectlyMC-301330 - Malicious server can force client to remain stuck on code of conduct screenMC-301374 - Evokers can now spawn in Peaceful difficultyMC-301519 - Trying to use a command block while the &quot;enableCommandBlocks&quot; MC-301523 - Some gamerule description strings consist of inconsistent concluding punctuation, redundantly include "or not", and are grammatically incorrectMC-301524 - The block breaking animation on banners now amplifies with each pattern appliedMC-301546 - Bells do not display ringing animation when another bell is nearbyMC-301577 - Block light sources produce shadows around themselves under skylightMC-301619 - Game mode translation key is used in the console message sent when a player tries to switch their game mode without permission 