After nearly two weeks of waiting, Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop features have finally arrived in the latest snapshot, 25w41a. Players can now experience the major attractions of Mounts of Mayhem in snapshot 25w41a, such as the new mob Nautilus (and its zombie variant), spear, and more.In Minecraft snapshot 25w41a, players can discover Nautilus in all different ocean biomes. It is a neutral mob, so if you try to fight it, be prepared to get hit with a dash attack. You may also encounter a zombie variant that becomes hostile if a drowned is riding it.Apart from Nautilus, the second major feature of snapshot 25w41a is the new craftable tiered weapon called the spear. Mojang has also added a special exclusive enchantment only for Nautilus. Read the complete patch notes below to find out everything in Minecraft snapshot 25w41a.Minecraft snapshot 25w41a patch notesNew FeaturesAdded Nautilus and Zombie NautilusAdded Nautilus ArmorAdded Spear WeaponUpdated advancenments to include Nautilus, Zombie Nautilus, and the Zombie HorseNautilusNautilus is a new neutral aquatic mobSpawns in all ocean biomesAttacks using a Dash attack, if provokedOccasionally attacks Pufferfish within range using the Dash attackHas a Dash skill similar to Camels, used by pressing the Jump buttonTakes suffocation damage on landAdds the &quot;Breath of the Nautilus&quot; effect to mounted playersNautilus can be bred and tamed using Pufferfish or a Bucket of PufferfishA Tamed Nautilus:Can be mounted using a SaddleWith a Saddle has a roaming restriction of 16 blocksWithout a Saddle has a roaming restriction of 32 blocksZombie NautilusZombie Nautilus is a new underwater mob that spawns with a Drowned rider wielding a TridentZombie Nautilus is only hostile if ridden by a hostile mobZombie Nautilus behaves similar to the Nautilus except that it cannot be bredNautilus ArmorEquippable on the Nautilus and Zombie NautilusComes in Copper, Golden, Iron, Diamond and Netherite versionsSpear WeaponNew weapon that can be crafted in Wood, Stone, Copper, Iron, Gold, Diamond and Netherite versionsEach material has different stats for timing, influencing how fast they are to useHas a minimum reach for damage, being too close to a target will yield no damageHas extended maximum reach compared to other tools and weaponsHas two attacks. Jab and ChargeZombies, Husks, Zombified Piglins and Piglins can spawn with the SpearJab AttackQuick-press primary action button to useLow damage attack with knockbackCooldown between attacksWooden Spears have the fastest cooldown; Netherite the slowestCan hit multiple enemiesDoes not destroy blocksCharge AttackPress and hold the secondary action button to useDamage is based on Spear material, the player’s view angle, and the velocity of both the player and the targetWhile holding down the button, the attack goes through three stages before returning to idle:Engaged: The Spear can deal damage, knockback, and dismount mounted enemies if the speed is above the required thresholdsTired: Indicated by the Spear rotating to a vertical position and shaking. The Spear can deal damage and knockback (but not dismount) if the speed is above the required thresholdsDisengaged: Indicated by the Spear being lowered, pointing downwards. The Spear gives damage but not knockback or dismount if the speed is above the required thresholdThe Spear's range when used by mobs is half of that when used by players, but they can deal damage, dismount and knockback at lower speeds than the playersZombies, Husks and Zombified Piglins know how to charge with a SpearLunge EnchantmentSpear exclusive enchantmentOnly works with the Jab attackWhen doing a Jab attack with Lunge, it propels the player horizontally in the view directionThe view angle needs to be perfectly leveled horizontally to achieve maximum lunge distanceDoes significant durability damage to the SpearAdvancementsUpdated the &quot;How did we get here?&quot; advancement to include the Breath of the Nautilus effectUpdated the &quot;Best Friends Forever&quot; advancement to include the Nautilus, Zombie Nautilus, and the Zombie HorseUpdated the &quot;The Parrots and the Bats&quot; advancement to include the NautilusUpdated the &quot;Two by Two&quot; advancement to include the NautilusUpdated the &quot;Monster Hunter&quot; advancement to include the Zombie NautilusUpdated the &quot;A Throwaway Joke&quot;, &quot;Take Aim&quot; and &quot;It Spreads&quot; advancements to include the Nautilus and Zombie NautilusChanges in Minecraft snapshot 25w41aZombies, Husks, Piglins and Zombified Piglins can now hold SpearsPiglins now consider Golden Spears as one of the items they likeItems will no longer &quot;bob&quot; whenever their durability changes, such as when losing durability from an attack, or repaired by MendingSome changes were made to debug renderersGraphics modes &quot;Fast&quot;, &quot;Fancy&quot;, and &quot;Fabulous!&quot; have been replaced with graphics presets with the same namesCloud movement is now the same for all players on a serverNetherite Armor points have been increased for the Body slot from 11 to 19All blocks in the world now have mipmaps applied if enabled in video settingsBlocks that did not have mipmaps before, such as different vines, rails, folliage (apart from leaves) and more should look better from higher distancesClient FPS is expected to be higher for most playersZombie HorseZombie Horses now spawn naturallyZombie Horses spawn in darkness, and burn in sunlight like other undead mobsZombie Horses count towards the hostile mob cap and spawn with other hostile mobsZombie Horses do not display any hostile behavior towards players. Their hostility resides solely in their Zombie riderUntamed Zombie Horses despawn like other hostile mobsTamed Zombie Horses are persistent and do not despawnZombie Horses can be tamed in the same fashion as regular Horses, and can then be mounted and controlled by a playerZombie Horses can be healed and tempted using Red MushroomsTamed Zombie Horses can be equipped with a Saddle and Horse ArmorHorse Armor protects Zombie Horses from sunlight damageZombie Horses have 25 health points (12.5 hearts) of healthZombie Horses have variable movement speed and jump strength, determined when they spawnZombie Horses drops 2-3 Rotten Flesh when killed, with extra 0-1 for each level of LootingZombies riding Zombie Horses now have a chance of dropping a Red Mushroom dropping on deathMob SpawningZombie Horses now has a chance to spawn in plains and savanna biome types, with a zombie rider holding an iron spearWorld GenerationAdded various spears to various loot chests around the worldIron Spears can be found in Buried Treasure chestsCopper and Iron Spears can be found in Weaponsmith chests in villagesStone Spears can be found in Ocean Ruin chestsDiamond Spears can be found in Bastion Remnant and End City chestsCopper, Iron, Golden, and Diamond Nautilus Armor now have a chance to be found in the Chests for the following Structures:Buried TreasureOcean RuinsShipwreckStatus EffectsAdded Breath of the Nautilus effectEffect that affects mounted playersPauses player oxygen consumption (but does not replenish oxygen)SoundsAnvil destroy, land, place and use sounds now play at a slightly lower volumeAccessibilityKeys used to access debug features can now be reboundIt is part of a new Debug category in the Key Binds screenThe debug modifier key can be bound separately from the debug overlay keyThe key to toggle GUI can now be reboundThe key to toggle spectator shader effects, such as when spectating an enderman, can now be reboundInputSeveral uses of the cmd key on Mac have been rebound to ctrl:The input modfier to drop all itemsThe input modfier to include all the data when picking a blockThe input modfier to change GUI scale in the Video Settings screenStopping the recipe book from cycling through variations of itemsDebug Renderer ChangesSame as before, do not treat debug renderers as supported features, they are there only to aid with developmentMore debug renderers are now available through the Debug Settings screenSome existing renderers were improvedThe performance of debug renderers has been significantly improvedGraphics PresetsSettings on the Video Settings screen have been reordered and split into 3 sections: &quot;Display&quot;, &quot;Quality &amp; Performance&quot;, and &quot;Interface&quot;The following settings that were duplicating accessibility settings have been removed from the Video Settings screen:&quot;View Bobbing&quot;&quot;Glint Speed&quot;&quot;Glint Strength&quot;&quot;FOV Effects&quot;&quot;Distortion Effects&quot;Tweaks that were previously hidden behind the &quot;Graphics&quot; setting have been split out to be configurable independently:&quot;See-Through Leaves&quot;&quot;Show Vignette&quot;&quot;Weather Effect Radius&quot; configures the distance in blocks within which rain and snow are visible&quot;Improved Transparency&quot; resolves some of the transparent geometry rendering issues at a significant GPU cost, previously was hidden behind &quot;Fabulous!&quot;A new &quot;Preset&quot; slider was added to the top of the &quot;Quality &amp; Performance&quot; sectionPresets, as you would expect based on gaming industry standard, control most of the &quot;Quality &amp; Performance&quot; settings at once, not only the ones that were previously hidden behind the &quot;Graphics&quot; settingAvailable presets are &quot;Fast&quot;, &quot;Fancy&quot;, &quot;Fabulous!&quot; and &quot;Custom&quot;The default preset is &quot;Fancy&quot; for new playersBut for players who are upgrading to this version the preset will be set to &quot;Custom&quot; to preserve your current configurationUIMenu sliders will now &quot;stick&quot; to the closest available value when you release them after dragging with a mouseWhen using keyboard to change slider values, arrow keys will now move the slider to the next available value, not by one pixel as beforeThe inF3 button in the Debug Option screen has been renamed to inOverlayTechnical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w41aThe Data Pack version is now 89.0The Resource Pack version is now 70.0The Minecraft Server Management Protocol version is now 1.1.0Added ClientFps JFR eventExperience packets that do not change the player's experience progress or level are no longer sent by the serverMinecraft Server Management Protocol Version 1.1.0Added a new notification server/activityIndicates that a network connection to the server has been initiatedRate limited to 1 notification per 30 secondsData Pack Version 89.0Added stopwatch command for keeping track of real timeCommandsAddedstopwatchNew command that allows the creation of a Stopwatch that keeps track of real timeStopwatches do not depend on game ticksThey only run when the server/world is running, even when pausedSyntax:stopwatch &lt;id&gt; create - creates a Stopwatch with the given namespaced IDstopwatch &lt;id&gt; query - shows the elapsed time in seconds of the given Stopwatch in chatstopwatch &lt;id&gt; restart - restarts the given Stopwatchstopwatch &lt;id&gt; remove - removes the given StopwatchDeveloper's Note:This command is added to replace the need of using world borders to keep track of real time. The intent is to change the world border to be dependent on game ticks in a future snapshot. If you've relied on this way of measuring the passage of real time before, please switch to using the new command and let us know if anything doesn't work as intended. Thank you!executeAdded new syntax /execute if|unless stopwatch &lt;id&gt; &lt;range&gt;Allows to compare the elapsed time of a given Stopwatch with a floating point value rangeThe Stopwatch value is measured in seconds and has an accuracy of at most a millisecondExample: /execute if stopwatch foo:bar ..10 run say Stopwatch foo:bar has not reached 10 seconds yetItem ComponentsAddedminecraft:use_effectsControls how the player behaves when using an item (right mouse click)Format: object with fieldscan_sprint: boolean, whether the player can sprint while using this itemDefault value: falsespeed_multiplier: float (0 to 1), the speed multiplier applied to the player while using this itemDefault value: 0.2e.g. use_effects={can_sprint:true,speed_multiplier:1.0}Addedminecraft:minimum_attack_chargeSets the minimum attack charge on the attack indicator required to attack with this itemFormat: float (0.0 to 1.0)0.0: no charge required1.0: full charge requiredAddedminecraft:damage_typeSpecifies the type of damage this item dealsFormat: string, damage type identifiere.g. damage_type='minecraft:spear'Addedminecraft:kinetic_weaponEnables a charge-type attack when using the item (primarily for Spears), where, while being used, the damage is dealt along a ray every tick based on the relative speed of the entitiesFormat: object with fieldsmin_reach: float, the minimum distance in blocks from the attacker to the target to be considered validDefault value: 0.0max_reach: float, the maximum distance in blocks from the attacker to the target to be considered validDefault value: 3.0hitbox_margin: float, the margin applied to the target bounding box when checking for valid hitbox collisionDefault value: 0.3delay_ticks: integer, the time in ticks required before weapon is effectiveDefault value: 0dismount_conditions, knockback_conditions, damage_conditions: indicating the condition to apply dismount, knockback and damage effects respectively. Objects with fields:max_duration_ticks: integer, the ticks after which the condition is no longer checked. This starts after delay has elapsedmin_speed: float, the minimum speed of the attacker, in blocks per second, along the direction that the attacker is lookingOptional, default value: 0.0min_relative_speed: float, the minimum relative speed between the attacker and target, in blocks per second, along the direction that the attacker is lookingOptional, default value: 0.0forward_movement: float, the distance the item moves out of hand during animationDefault value: 0.0damage_multiplier: float, the multiplier for the final damage from the relative speedDefault value: 1.0sound: Optional Sound Event to play when the weapon is engagedhit_sound: Optional Sound Event to play when the weapon hits an entitye.g. kinetic_weapon={max_reach:5.0,forward_movement:1.0,delay:20,damage_conditions:{max_duration:60},knockback_conditions:{max_duration:40},dismount_conditions:{max_duration:20}}The damage dealt is calculated as floor(relative_speed * velocity_multiplier) where relative_speed is the difference of speed vectors of the attacker and the target as projected onto the axis of the attacker's view vectorAny additional damage from enchantments or attribute modifiers is added after this calculationAddedminecraft:piercing_weaponEnables a quick attack that damages multiple entities along a ray (primarily for Spears)Format: object with fieldsmin_reach, max_reach, hitbox_margin: as in kinetic_weapondeals_knockback: boolean, whether the attack deals knockbackDefault value: truedismounts: boolean, whether the attack dismounts the targetDefault value: falsesound: Optional Sound Event to play when a player attacks with the weaponhit_sound: Optional Sound Event to play when the weapon hits an entitye.g. piercing_weapon={min_reach:0,max_reach:4,dismounts:true}Addedminecraft:swing_animationSpecifies the swing animation to play when attacking or interacting using this itemFormat: object with fieldstype: string, the animation identifier (none, whack, stab)Default value: whackduration: integer, the duration in ticksDefault value: 6e.g. swing_animation={type:'stab',duration:20}Changedminecraft:consumableThe animation field has been updated:Renamed spear to tridentAdded new spear animationChangedminecraft:intangibleItems with this component now show information about it in their tooltipEntity DataThe AngryAt field has been renamed to angry_atThe AngerTime field has been removedAn anger_end_time (long) field has been added, containing the time anger ends in game ticksDamage TypesAdded a new minecraft:spear damage typePredicatesComponent PredicatesComponent predicates (predicates field in block, item and entity predicates) now include predicates for checking existence of every component typeThose predicates are written as {&lt;component_type&gt;: {}}Such predicate check passes as long as component is present, no matter the actual valueExisting predicates for specific components remain unchangedExample:{predicates:{written_book_content:{author:&quot;foo&quot;}} - existing format for matching books{predicates:{written_book_content:{}} - special case of above that accepted any value, as long as component existed{predicates:{instrument:{}} - checks if component minecraft:instrument exists (was not allowed before)Entity PredicatesThe flags predicate now supports new values:is_in_water: when an entity is touching water or a bubble columnis_fall_flying: when an entity is gliding with an elytraItem PredicatesItem predicate in command form (&lt;item&gt;[predicate~{...},component={...}]) has been extended to accept empty predicates for any component typeSimilarily to component predicates in data, those empty entries only check for component existenceExisting shorter syntax for checking component existence remains unchangedThat means *[instrument] and *[instrument~{}] are equivalentEnchantmentsEnchantment Effect Componentsminecraft:post_piercing_attack: Effects applying after a piercing attack with an itemEnchantment Entity Effectsminecraft:apply_impulse: applies an impulse to the targeted entitydirection - The first step of determining the impules is applying this vector as local coordinates (the same used by tp @s ^ ^ ^) onto the entity look vectorcoordinate_scale - The second step is scaling the resulting vector by this vector on each axis in world space, X, Y and Zmagnitude - The third step is scaling the resulting vector by this Level-Based Valueminecraft:play_sound: can now support a list of sound event identifiers, one for each level of enchantment. If a level is higher than the number of sounds, the last sound in the list is usedAdded exponentRaises the base to the specified power level.base - Level-Based Value indicating the base of the exponent.power - Level-Based Value indicating the power of the exponent.TagsBlock TagsAdded #can_glide_through - climbable blocks that can be glided through without stoppingItem TagsAdded #nautilus_taming_items - items that can be used to tame a Nautilus and a Zombie NautilusAdded #nautilus_bucket_food - bucketed fish items that can be used to feed a tamed Nautilus and Zombie NautilusAdded #nautilus_food - all items that can be used to feed a tamed Nautilus and Zombie NautilusAdded #spears - all Spear weaponsAdded #enchantable/lunge - all items that can be enchanted with the lunge enchantmentAdded #enchantable/melee_weapon - all primary melee weapons including Swords and SpearsRenamed #enchantable/sword to #enchantable/sweepingEntity TagsAdded #can_wear_nautilus_armor - entities that can equip Nautilus ArmorAdded #nautilus_hostiles - entities that the Nautilus will be hostile towards when untamedChanged #not_scary_for_pufferfish to include Nautilus and Zombie NautilusAdded #burn_in_daylight - entities that burn in daylightEnchantment TagsAdded #lunge_exclusive - all enchantments incompatible with the lunge enchantmentResource Pack Version 70.0Unifont has been updated to 17.0.01Texturestexture section of *.mcmeta files has a new boolean field darkened_cutout_mipmapThe default value is falseIt is set to true for the block textures that had mipmaps before this version: all Leave types and Mangrove RootsIf the field is set to true and the texture is cutout the mipmaps will be darkened to emulate the darker interior of the block, this was the behavior for cutout mipmapped blocks before this versionLeaving the field unset or setting it to false will generate mipmaps without darkening, and it fits well for other types of cutout blocks that do not have dark interior such as flowers, grasses, vines, rails, etcOnly mipmaps of level 0 and 1 are now animated for block animated texturesGlass and Glass Pane now support translucent texturesItem SpritesAdded new item sprites:item/nautilus_spawn_eggitem/zombie_nautilus_spawn_eggitem/copper_nautilus_armoritem/iron_nautilus_armoritem/golden_nautilus_armoritem/diamond_nautilus_armoritem/netherite_nautilus_armorAdded the following item sprites for the Spear weapon:When in inventory: item/wooden_spear, item/stone_spear, item/copper_spear, item/iron_spear, item/golden_spear, item/diamond_spear, item/netherite_spearWhen in hand: item/wooden_spear_in_hand, item/stone_spear_in_hand, item/copper_spear_in_hand, item/iron_spear_in_hand, item/golden_spear_in_hand, item/diamond_spear_in_hand, item/netherite_spear_in_handUI SpritesAdded new UI sprite:container/slot/nautilus_armorcontainer/slot/spear - Spear icon used in the Smithing Table screenAdded new nine-sliced sprites:container/inventory/effect_backgroundcontainer/inventory/effect_background_ambientRemoved the following sprites:container/inventory/effect_background_largecontainer/inventory/effect_background_smallCelestials AtlasA new celestials atlas has been introduced, including sprites for objects rendered in the sky such as the Sun and MoonIncludes sprites from &lt;namespace&gt;:textures/environment/celestial/&lt;path&gt;.pngThe following textures have been moved or split:textures/environment/sun.png -&gt; suntextures/environment/end_flash.png -&gt; end_flashtextures/environment/moon_phases -&gt; moon/full_moon, moon/waning_gibbous, moon/third_quarter, moon/waning_crescent, moon/new_moon, moon/waxing_crescent, moon/first_quarter, moon/waxing_gibbousMob Effect SpritesAdded new mob effect sprite:breath_of_the_nautilusEntity TexturesAdded new entity textures:entity/nautilus/nautilus.pngentity/nautilus/nautilus_baby.pngentity/nautilus/zombie_nautilus.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_body/copper.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_body/iron.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_body/gold.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_body/diamond.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_body/netherite.pngentity/equipment/nautilus_saddle/saddle.pngSoundsAdded new sounds for Spears:item.spear.hititem.spear.useitem.spear.attackAdded special sounds for the Wooden Spear:item.spear_wood.hititem.spear_wood.useitem.spear_wood.attackAdded new sound events for the Lunge Enchantment:item.spear.lunge_1item.spear.lunge_2item.spear.lunge_3Added new sound events for the Nautilus:entity.baby_nautilus.ambiententity.baby_nautilus.deathentity.baby_nautilus.eatentity.baby_nautilus.hurtentity.baby_nautilus.swimentity.nautilus.ambiententity.nautilus.deathentity.nautilus.dashentity.nautilus.dash_readyentity.nautilus.eatentity.nautilus.hurtentity.nautilus.swimentity.zombie_nautilus.ambiententity.zombie_nautilus.deathentity.zombie_nautilus.dashentity.zombie_nautilus.dash_readyentity.zombie_nautilus.eatentity.zombie_nautilus.hurtentity.zombie_nautilus.swimitem.nautilus_armor.equipitem.nautilus_armor.unequipAdded new sound event for the Zombie Horse:entity.zombie_horse.angryItem ModelsAdded new option for all item models: swap_animation_scaleDefaults to 1.0Indicates how fast the item moves up and down when swapping items in hotbarLarge speeds can allow items that take more of the screen space to fully duck before swapped into the next itemAdded new item model:spear_in_hand - model for the Spear when in hand.Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w41aMC-22882 - Ctrl + Q doesn't work on MacMC-54989 - Sliders can be moved to positions between available valuesMC-80476 - On macOS, the &quot;drop item stack&quot; shortcut conflicts with the &quot;quit Minecraft&quot; shortcutMC-114265 - Mipmaps are too dark around transparent edges in textures (e.g. side of grass)MC-146862 - Long effect names cause text to appear outside the effect boxMC-147718 - F1, F3, F3+[char] combos cannot be reboundMC-159275 - Map player markers on maps of the nether don't rotate when doDaylightCycle is disabledMC-162573 - A white outline is rendered on composters' edges when viewed from far awayMC-171688 - Invisibility status of LivingEntity is not updated when ActiveEffects are modified directlyMC-195505 - Short grass is unaffected by mipmap levelsMC-234358 - Moiré patterns / aliasing on certain objects when viewed from a distanceMC-241862 - It sometimes requires multiple keyboard inputs to change values on slidersMC-248499 - Potion UIs displayed within the inventory don't have cyan outlines if the effects are granted by beacons or conduitsMC-264151 - Glass blocks do not use mipmapping, but glass panes doMC-267364 - Teleporting in the air is considered flying by serverMC-271941 - Music discs can sometimes spawn inside jukeboxes when ejected from themMC-276445 - Highlighted text within the anvil and creative inventory interfaces renders blue making it difficult to readMC-278742 - Creakings cannot be ridden by any entities using commandsMC-279076 - Certain mobs will always retarget the player upon reloading the chunks, regardless of distance or gamemodeMC-295949 - Flying through vines with an elytra cancels the flightMC-296952 - F4 key to toggle shaders cannot be reboundMC-297328 - Unloading and reloading an area causes invisible entities to be visible until you get close enough.MC-297367 - Checkbox filled status isn't narratedMC-298767 - Piercing arrows phase through mobs that are in the same blockMC-298915 - Multishot crossbows loaded in survival or adventure mode show their secondary charged projectiles on a separate line in the tooltipMC-299196 - Waypoints fade out when an advancement is grantedMC-300979 - The movement and duration messages in the demo introduction screen now have a text shadowMC-301595 - Music toasts briefly appear in the pause menu after a song has finishedMC-301632 - Comparators measuring jukeboxes do not update when a music disc is taken out of a jukebox if the music disc has already finished its songMC-301754 - The hand animation plays when right-clicking shelves with nothing in your handMC-301763 - The outline of the “Invited” element within the realms “Players” tab renders above other tabs when selected and when a scroll bar is presentMC-301805 - Selected item outline on statistics screen renders outside of scissor areaMC-302030 - Setting commandBlocksEnabled to false prevents command blocks from being editedMC-302254 - Cursor changes do not work for command suggestionsMC-302288 - All shelves have the oak tan map colorMC-302549 - Server main thread deadlock during respawn position resolution when the entire world spawn radius is filled with fluidsMC-302601 - A white outline is rendered on anvils' top texture when viewed from far awayMinecraft snapshot 25w41a is the first snapshot for the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. In the coming weeks, players can also expect the same features to arrive in Bedrock’s betas and previews.