Minecraft spider spawner farm tutorial

Spiders are hostile mobs that spawn in Minecraft. Though these creatures frequently appear in dark areas, some structures have spawner blocks that summon them as well. Spiders drop their eyes, strings, and XP points when killed. Since all these resources are useful, these mobs are excellent for farming.

This article details how to make a spider spawner farm in Minecraft.

Steps to make a spider spawner farm in Minecraft

1) Find a dungeon with a spider spawner

Players must first find a dungeon with a spider spawner (Image via Mojang)

If Minecrafters specifically want to make a spider farm, they will need to find a spawner that summons spiders. There are two kinds: regular and poisonous, each having separate spawners. Hence, players can find either of the two, depending on the kind of spiders they want to farm.

Regular spider spawners in Minecraft can be found inside dungeons, while poisonous cave spider spawners are usually located in mineshafts.

2) Clear out the area and create a large room

Minecrafters need to create a large room to spawn more spiders in the farm (Image via Mojang)

To generate more spiders from the spawner, players need to expand the dungeon or the mineshaft room. They must place torches on the spawner so the hostile mob does not spawn while they work. The spawner should ideally be hovering at the center of the room.

3) Build a storage room and killing hallway

The killing hallway and storage room must be built for the farm (Image via Mojang)

On one wall of the room, players must create a 2x2 hallway that will essentially trap the spiders. Hoppers must be placed on the ground at the end of the hallway to collect items dropped by spiders. The hoppers should then be connected to chests placed in a storage area below the hallway.

Beyond the column of hoppers, players should create a room where they can stand and easily kill the hostile creatures. As shown in the picture above, this room should be separated from the hallway by a column of full blocks and trapdoors. Spiders will not be able to pass through these trapdoors, even when they are open.

4) Place water on the corners of the room

Water should flow towards the killing hallway (Image via Mojang)

Finally, players can head back to the spawner room and place two buckets of water on the corners opposite the wall where the killing hallway is located. This will essentially create a flow of water that directs spiders toward the killing hallway.

When mobs spawn, they will be moved towards the killing room with the water current. After a certain point, they will detect the player and become hostile. The player can easily use a melee weapon to kill the spiders and collect XP and useful items.