List of Minecraft structures with spawners

While on their journey, Minecraft players will often come across various structures. The game has quite a few buildings that generate on their own in different parts of all three dimensions.

The Overworld has the majority of the structures. Inside these, players may come across unique blocks and loot chests. One of the most intriguing blocks that a few of these structures may have are spawner blocks.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

Mineshafts and 5 other structures that have spawners in Minecraft

Monster spawners are rare blocks that look like cages and have miniature mobs spawning inside them. It spawns a real-size version of the same mob inside of it from time to time.

Here's a list of all the structures that have spawners:

1) Dungeons

A zombie spawner in a dungeon (Image via Mojang)

These are small rooms that players can find in all Overworld biomes. Inside the dungeon, players may find a spider spawner, a skeleton spawner, or a zombie spawner.

As dungeons are simple structures, Minecraft players often build mob farms using their spawners.

An exciting aspect of exploring structures is the loot chests they may have. A dungeon may have up to two chests, each of which may have valuable items such as enchanted golden apples.

2) Mineshafts

A cave spider spawner in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

It is a widespread underground structure that has been in the game for a long time. Mineshafts are long and narrow cave mines, and some of the standard blocks and items found here include rails, oak fences used as support pillars on the sides, cobwebs, and cave spider spawners.

Unlike many other natural monuments, the mineshaft may have multiple spawners. However, cave spider spawners are the only ones found here. Loot chests can irregularly be seen in the narrow paths of the mineshafts.

3) Woodland Mansion

Minecrafters who find large structures intriguing will be amazed by the size of woodland mansions. This wooden building is awe-inspiringly huge and has dark oak as its primary building block.

Inside the monument, multiple dim rooms are seen sharing a common hallway. One of the rooms in this structure is covered in cobwebs, with a monster spawner sitting in or around the center.

As the presence of excessive amounts of cobwebs suggests, the spawner is a cave spider spawner.

4) Nether fortress

A nether fortress with a blaze spawner (Image via Mojang)

Stepping into the nether world sends chills down the spines of many beginner Minecraft players. A nether fortress is a unique structure made of uncommon blocks found only in the Nether.

While inside a fortress, a player might come across a blaze spawner block. The blaze is a fiery mob that can deal significant damage with each attack.

However, players will have to exchange blows with blazes to defeat the only naturally spawned boss mob: the Ender Dragon. This is because blazes drop blaze rods upon death, essential for entering the End dimension. A nether fortress may have up to two spawners.

5) Bastion Remnants

A hanging magma spawner in a bastion (Image via Mojang)

Introduced with the 1.16 update that changed the Nether, bastions are a resourceful structure. Inside one of these, players may find a treasure room with several chests and gold blocks. Players will find a magma spawner close to the same room.

6) Strongholds

A silverfish spawner in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

These structures contain a rare portal, the players' only gateway to the End dimension. Close to the end portal, a unique spawner block can be located. This is the spawner for silverfish in Minecraft, which is a small and notorious hostile mob.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes