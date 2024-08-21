Minecraft SpongeBob add-on for Bedrock Edition: How to get and play

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's SpongeBob Squarepants add-on has arrived. Created by Spark Universe and Nickelodeon, this add-on allows players to encounter the various friendly faces of Bikini Bottom while engaging in new quests, fun activities, and even using blueprints to recreate iconic locations from the area. But how can you get and play it?

The process of downloading and playing the SpongeBob add-on for Minecraft Bedrock is a pretty simple one, but you'll need a little real-world money to access this collection of downloadable content.

How to download the SpongeBob add-on for Minecraft Bedrock and use it in a world

The SpongeBob Squarepants add-on can be purchased from the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

To access the SpongeBob add-on for Minecraft Bedrock, you'll need to look to the in-game marketplace. You'll also need to pay for it, either with Minecoin currency or through a direct microtransaction. According to the marketplace posting, this add-on costs either 1,510 Minecoins or $8.99 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency).

You can purchase and download the SpongeBob add-on and activate it on your world with these steps:

Run your copy of Minecraft Bedrock on your console, Windows PC, or Android/iOS mobile device and open the marketplace from your main menu. You may encounter a popup that details the SpongeBob add-on. You can click on it to head to its store page, but if not, check the front page of the marketplace or enter "SpongeBob Add-On" in the search bar to find the add-on's page. Click on the buttons to the right of the store page that depict the Minecoin/direct price and use your payment information to purchase the add-on. The button should then turn into a download button that will allow you to save the add-on onto your device. Upon downloading the add-on, you can return to the main menu and open your settings. Then, navigate to the Global Resources tab and click on "my packs" in the window to the right. Now, tap the SpongeBob add-on and then the activate button.

How the SpongeBob add-on works in Minecraft Bedrock

Players battle the Flying Dutchman in the SpongeBob add-on for Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Once activated, either globally or in a game world, players who are using the SpongeBob Squarepants add-on will receive a plethora of new features.

After loading into a world with the add-on enabled, players will receive a guidebook item that will enlighten them on how the SpongeBob add-on works and all of the different blocks, items, and features that have been introduced alongside it.

By visiting iconic locations linked to various characters from SpongeBob Squarepants, players can start quests from various Bikini Bottom NPCs. Upon completing them, they can collect a plethora of rewards, including blueprints, to create some of the most iconic structures and other aspects of Nickelodeon's flagship animated series.

While following quests to attempt to locate Gary the Snail, fans will come across several familiar antagonists. Minecraft players can battle the likes of Plankton, DoodleBob, and the Flying Dutchman, who are always out to cause trouble. However, it's not all doom and gloom, as players can also take a break and catch a jellyfish or two to relax.

There's plenty to enjoy in the SpongeBob add-on, and its guidebook item is a fantastic portal to everything players need to know and how they can enjoy the downloadable content to the fullest.

The delights of Bikini Bottom are at players' fingertips; all they have to do is reach out and interact with them.

