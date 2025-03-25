Minecraft Spring to Life: How to download, and what time does it arrive?

Minecraft Live wrapped up a few days ago, and fans are beyond excited for all the upcoming features and new announcements the developers made during the event. Mojang revealed that the game's first drop is officially called Spring to Life and will be released today (March 25, 2025).

Ad

While the update's release time hasn't been revealed, we can determine its estimated window by looking at previous updates and game drops' release times. Here's when you can expect the Spring to Life update drop to be released so that you can try out all the new features.

Minecraft Spring to Life release time window

New animal variants have been introduced (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang changed Minecraft's update structure from last year, so looking at any updates before that would not give us an accurate time window. The first game drop after the restructuring was The Garden Awakens, which was released last year at 12 PM ET/9:30 IST. The Bundles of Bravery game drop was also released around the same time.

Ad

Trending

With all the data, it can be estimated that the Spring to Life drop, or Minecraft 1.21.5, could be released on March 25, 2025, at 12 PM ET. Here’s a detailed list of the estimated period for other time zones:

8:30 – 10:30 pm IST

3 – 5 pm GMT

4 – 6 pm BST

11 am – 1 pm EDT

8 – 10 am PDT

10 am – 12 pm CST

12 – 2 am JST (March 26, 2025)

1 – 3 am AEST (March 26, 2025)

How to download the Spring to Life update

Villagers will also offer trade maps in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is about to get many new arrivals with this game drop, which will mostly focus on improving the overworld's ambiance. Here's how the update can be downloaded:

Ad

Open Minecraft launcher and head over to the downloads tab.

From the drop-down menu of the versions, select the latest one (once the update has been released) and then download it.

Once downloaded, head over to the main page of the launcher and beside the "launch" button, make sure that the version says "1.21.4.'

Launch the game and start playing. For mobile devices and consoles, head over to the store and update the game.

Installing the update is also quite simple and quick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!