Minecraft star Dream teases fans with April Fools' joke about becoming CEO

Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” recently participated in an elaborate prank that celebrated the spirit of April Fools’ Day. The joke involved the YouTuber being offered a role as the “CEO” of Minecraft, in addition to other responsibilities. While pranks like these are not uncommon on the first of April, Dream’s popularity and following within the game's community prompted tons of enthusiastic reactions from players, content creators, and fans.

Every year, Mojang Studios finds new ways to introduce a unique set of Easter eggs and features to interact with the community on April Fools’ Day. With Dream’s YouTube and Twitch channels growing every day, collaborating with him on a prank such as this isn’t surprising.

stella :) @itsjustdnf Dream is the CEO of Minecraft am I getting this right?! Dream is the CEO of Minecraft am I getting this right?!😭😭 https://t.co/twtBuicHWb

Fans are ecstatic as Dream is offered Minecraft “CEO” position on April Fools’ Day

ً sean @seanwasfound wdym Google is currently in the process of acquiring minecraft, and if that completely happens. they're going to pick Dream to be the CEO like are you listening?!?!? HES GOING TO BE THE CEO OF MINECRAFT like hellooo!?? my shining star!&@^&@,@ wdym Google is currently in the process of acquiring minecraft, and if that completely happens. they're going to pick Dream to be the CEO like are you listening?!?!? HES GOING TO BE THE CEO OF MINECRAFT like hellooo!?? my shining star!&@^&@,@ https://t.co/RAeH4IbYek

A tradition from the earliest days of the game, the occasion often involves unusual but fun content. For example, last year’s April Fools’ update wiped out player inventories and had them placing one block at a time. This year, Mojang added the moon as a dimension, the cheese block, a new variant of the cow mob known as the moon cow as well as a fire effect that randomly pops up on the game's Launcher.

As for Dream, his side of the prank was shown via a YouTube short on his channel. In the short, titled YouTube sent me a Minecraft 30Mil Sub Playbutton, the speedrunner is seen teasing and subsequently unboxing a package from YouTube. The package was revealed to have two sections, with the lower one potentially containing some sort of award.

michelle @luvdreqm dream is ceo of minecraft for a day and all the sudden the mc launcher is on fire dream is ceo of minecraft for a day and all the sudden the mc launcher is on fire https://t.co/HgykUPASvL

Once he opened the top layer for the viewers, a poster came into view that highlighted some of Dream’s best moments on YouTube, including his face reveal and thumbnail of his most viewed video. The belle of the ball, however, was a small document that had a large message on it.

The note thanked the YouTuber for his contribution to the game's community and platform and went on to state that, in light of “Google’s ongoing acquisition of Minecraft,” they would be offering him the position of Chief Executive Officer and Head of Foreign Relations for the game.

As he reeled in disbelief, the streamer opened the lower section of the package to reveal an award with a grass block on it that read “The #1 Minecraft YouTuber”. As he finished the note, it was clear that the event was an elaborate prank, since no reports of Google acquiring Minecraft or Dream becoming “CEO” have emerged.

However, the joke was extremely effective as hundreds of fans began to congratulate the YouTuber on various social media platforms. An important fact to note here is that Dream decided to post his short before April 1, which was effective in making many believe this was legitimate.

Fan reactions to Dream’s “appointment” as CEO of Minecraft

Evil Jin 🍊🧧commissions NOT open!📌 @out_for_lunch_ "dream fell off" dream literally just became the CEO of minecraft unironically "dream fell off" dream literally just became the CEO of minecraft unironically

shou @notfoundream dream is now officially a multimillionaire, a youtuber with over 30 million subscribers, ceo of dream branding, chief executive officer and head of foreign relations for minecraft like he keeps winning in life and im so proud of him dream is now officially a multimillionaire, a youtuber with over 30 million subscribers, ceo of dream branding, chief executive officer and head of foreign relations for minecraft like he keeps winning in life and im so proud of him

bea🦇 dteam art!! @vapeypoo Now that Dream is becoming the CEO of Minecraft, Mr. @dreamwastaken if I may offer a suggestion: imagine wandering around in ur world and you stumble upon the community house as a randomly generated structure THAT WOULD BE SO COOL Now that Dream is becoming the CEO of Minecraft, Mr. @dreamwastaken if I may offer a suggestion: imagine wandering around in ur world and you stumble upon the community house as a randomly generated structure THAT WOULD BE SO COOL https://t.co/5gizR2Uqqb

discduo thinks 🍉 @discduothinks discduo flopped so hard tommy hit 13mil and dream became ceo of minecraft 🙁 discduo flopped so hard tommy hit 13mil and dream became ceo of minecraft 🙁 https://t.co/c3BqtK5zqw

SUEÑO(fanacc)¹⁸⁶ @Qreamity @out_for_lunch_ Lmao literally hes getting better and better @out_for_lunch_ Lmao literally hes getting better and better

Wren :) @wrennotfoundd Guys…

I keep seeing people saying that the dream ceo of Minecraft think is a prank I don’t know who to believe anymore…

Cuz it’s not April fools yet

But people are saying that head of foreign relations isn’t a thing and like how it’s the same box George had… Guys…I keep seeing people saying that the dream ceo of Minecraft think is a prank I don’t know who to believe anymore…Cuz it’s not April fools yetBut people are saying that head of foreign relations isn’t a thing and like how it’s the same box George had…

While many took the bait and some were confused, a sizable contingent sarcastically congratulated the YouTuber as they understood the situation. Many even called the prank out, which collectively resulted in the community having a fun time.

