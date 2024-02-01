Minecraft structures have major flaw in multiplayer servers, and trial chambers are going to fix it

There are hundreds of different Minecraft servers, most of which are public, so any player can dive in. Most of the servers offer a PvP gameplay experience that focuses on combat and looting. However, there has been a major flaw in most of the games on multiplayer servers. Since the amount of loot and weapons is limited, many players are left with empty chests.

However, the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update has a feature that will not just fix this flaw but also level the playing field.

Vaults make Minecraft servers better

The vault in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

Servers like Hypixel are enormously popular, with thousands of gamers playing anytime. Despite the games on the server being fun, one issue has been plaguing the experience.

When a player enters a game on the server, there’s not much loot left. Most of the structures have already been looted. Since getting items in these games is crucial for offense and defense, their lack puts the players at a disadvantage.

This problem had no concrete solution as the game did not offer a way to ensure that every player gets a sufficient amount of loot. However, the upcoming trial chamber is a beacon of hope as it introduces two new items — the vault and the trial key.

Item drop in the vault (Image via Mojang Studios)

The vault and the key offer a great game mechanic. Gamers must find the trial key to unlock the vault and get the item inside. As an incentive, each player gets an item from the vault.

The vault and the key may not be added to all the servers, as the challenge in such games is getting to the limited loot first. But many other games can use the vault to ensure every player gets something to compete on an equal basis.

As mentioned before, the vault and the key not only solve a prevalent issue but also add a unique feature. Currently, structures with loot require the player to find a simple wooden chest and get the item. The vault adds another layer of challenge to it.

Since players must find the key to unlock the vault, locating just the latter will be useless. They would have to find both the vault and the key to get the item.

