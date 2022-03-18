Top 3 uses of the night vision potion in Minecraft

The Night Vision Potion is one of the most effective potions in Minecraft. The ability to see clearly in an extremely dark environment can make or break a player's progression in survival mode.

Additionally, these potions can save a ton of time, as tasks that would normally be done enduring the game’s day cycle can be completed during the night using a night vision potion.

Potions are some of the most interesting and powerful items in the game. The brewing system in the game enables players to try and brew a ton of different potions.

Each potion is unique and has conditions called status effects that may be harmful or helpful for a player or mob. This article will state some of the best uses of the night vision potion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Night Vision potion: 3 things Minecrafters can use it for

1) Cave exploration

It's no secret that cave exploration in Minecraft can be quite a spooky affair. Whether it's day or night, once a player heads deep down in the cave system, daylight vanishes, and players are left in darkness. Additionally, if a player remains close to the surface, they can witness how fast the world gets dark as the sun sets and the last light disappears.

Night vision potions can be used to explore caves at night without fear of being killed by something the player cannot see. While skeletons and zombies can be heard from a fair distance away, creepers, for example, cannot. A player stuck in the darkness without a night vision potion is a walking target for hostile mobs.

2) Underwater exploration

Similar to cave exploration, underwater exploration is a big part of the game. Using night vision potions, players can see a lot better inside and from above the water as well. This can help detect rare and important underwater structures or hostile mobs like the drowned. A night vision potion can be of great help if a player is trying to find a drowned with a trident.

3) Surviving outside at night

Everyone knows how dangerous almost every biome can get as soon as the sun sets in Minecraft's blocky world. Night vision potions are the way to go if a player is traveling through the overworld at night, especially if they are passing through an area crowded with hostile mobs or lost in a thick forest.

Minecraft 1.18 brought about a massive change to how caves are generated in the game. Players might need a night vision potion even more now since gigantic caves mean players can expect a ton of dark corners inside a cave.

Edited by R. Elahi