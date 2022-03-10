Top 5 hardest mobs to tame in Minecraft

Many mobs can be found in Minecraft and are classified according to their appearance. While many mobs run around like animals and birds, others are hideous monsters that attack the player at every turn. While fighting mobs is a lot of fun, players can tame many of them. Some can even help the player during their travels.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: 5 most difficult mobs to tame

5) Fox

Foxes in Minecraft (Image via WallapaperAccess)

Foxes are found in the Taiga biome and its variants (giant tree, snowy) in the game. Their squeals and nuzzling sounds can be heard as players travel through the forested biome. While foxes are passive mobs, and therefore do not attack players, taming them can be a bit of a hurdle.

Players need a sweet berry to tame foxes. These food items generate in bushes and can be found in a Taiga biome and its variants like old-growth pine taiga and old-growth spruce taiga. While this won’t entirely “tame” the fox for the player, it's as close as a player can get to it. The fox will instead “trust” the player.

4) Ocelot

A Ocelot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to foxes, ocelots cannot be fully “tamed,” therefore earning a place on this list. These creatures, too, develop a “trust” factor with the player trying to tame or befriend them. Like cats, ocelots can be annoying to try and tame as they run away when a player sprints or walks towards them. It is advised that players use the “sneak” button to try and interact with an ocelot.

Another important factor is that ocelots are only naturally found in the Jungle biome. These biomes are uncommon, thereby decreasing the chances of an ocelot being found by a player. To tame an ocelot, players need raw salmon or raw cod.

3) Parrots

Parrots are flying mobs found only in the Jungle biome. This means that they are slightly more uncommon than most other tameable mobs. Like their real-life counterparts, parrots imitate the sounds that they hear in their surroundings. This includes tons of hostile mob sounds, which, when repeated by parrots, can act as alarms and warn the player about an enemy close by.

Parrots can be tamed using seeds from wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot, which players can commonly find in the lush green jungle biome.

2) Pandas

Pandas in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Pandas are an extremely rare mob that is found only in the bamboo jungle variant of the jungle biome. After the lengthy process of finding one, players can try taming the Panda with its favorite food, which is bamboo.

1) Skeleton horses

Skeleton horses are a rare mob that spawns only when lightning strikes a regular horse inside the game. While they can be easily tamed, just like regular horses are. Additionally, facing off against 2-3 armed skeletons can be a little annoying.

The mobs mentioned above require patience and skill if a player is to tame them. Some of them can be found in biomes that are uncommonly found throughout the game world, which explains why they are so challenging to tame.

