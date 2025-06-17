Minecraft updates release time, based on past version

Even after 16 years, Mojang has consistently released updates for Minecraft. Initially, these updates consisted of some of the most important mobs, structures, blocks, and items. Though more recent updates are not as massive as they used to be, the developers have continued to cater to the game's vast audience.

Over the years, Mojang has changed its update release schedules quite a lot. From their method of introducing an update to releasing them in a specific month or time, a lot has changed. In recent times, the Swedish game company has found a set pattern and time window to release Minecraft's updates. Here is more to know about their release time window, based on past updates and game drops.

Time window for Minecraft updates and game drop releases based on past versions

Mojang has been releasing updates during a specific time window for a number of years. It releases new titles or updates at a particular time of day, just like any other large game studio.

In June 2023, Mojang published the Minecraft Trails and Tales update at 11 pm ET (8:30 pm IST). Later on, the Tricky Trials update was released on June 13, 2024, at 12 pm ET (9:30 IST). This time window was then maintained by Mojang for all the subsequent updates and game drops like Bundles of Bravery, The Garden Awakens, and The Spring to Life.

Hence, here is an estimated two-hour time window for major time zones in which Mojang usually releases their updates and game drops on the day of their release:

8:30 – 10:30 pm IST

3 – 5 pm GMT

4 – 6 pm BST

11 am – 1 pm EDT

8 – 10 am PDT

10 am – 12 pm CST

12 – 2 am JST (June 18, 2025)

1 – 3 am AEST (June 18, 2025)

Upcoming Chase the Skies game drop can also release around this time window

Minecraft Chase the Skies is a brand-new game drop that will soon be released on June 17, 2025. Since almost every update for the past two years was released around the same time window, it is safe to say that Chase the Skies might also be released around 12 pm ET (9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT).

Furthermore, the tweet/post shown above was posted exactly one day before the release date, at 12:06 pm ET (9:36 pm IST, 4:06 pm GMT). The post stated that Chase the Skies would drop exactly one day from that point. Hence, players can expect the game drop at around this time.

