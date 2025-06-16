Minecraft Farsight mod guide: Features and how to download

Millions of players enjoy Minecraft multiplayer servers. Servers are worlds in which any player from around the globe can join, as long as they have a server's address. While playing on a server is fun, some of its settings, like low render distance, can hamper the gameplay experience.

Thankfully, there are countless mods for Minecraft Java Edition, one of which can fix a server's low render distance issue. Here is everything to know about the Farsight mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the Farsight mod for Minecraft

What does the Farsight mod offer?

Farsight mod allows the client-side of the game to load chunks even if they are unloaded on the server (Image via CurseForge/someaddon)

In a Minecraft server, the admin usually sets a low render distance to save resources the game takes and run the server smoothly when the number of concurrent active players increases. However, when you enter the server, you will not be able to see much, which will hamper your gaming experience. You will see the void if you climb a mountain and try to look far.

This is where the Farsight mod comes into play. It is a client-side mod that will keep the already loaded chunks active and visible even after the server unloads them.

This means that if a chunk has been loaded by you or any other player, that chunk will be visible to you with this mod, even if you are far from it. The server will unload the chunk, but the mod will keep its data and keep showing the chunk based on its own render distance setting.

The mod's render distance setting can be altered if you have the Mod Menu installed as a mod as well.

The result can be clearly seen in the pictures provided above. You will have a lot to see even in low render distance servers.

How to download and install the Farsight mod for Minecraft?

Farsight mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Farsight mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Farsight mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a server, and configure the Farsight mod to see the world beyond the server's render distance limit.

