Minecraft Bedrock will get two big updates in one this week

Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions will soon be receiving the Chase the Skies game drop soon. This update will bring loads of new features, some of which will change the game forever. In this game drop, some features are exclusive to Bedrock, while others are exclusive to Java.

When it comes to Bedrock Edition, it is safe to say that it will essentially be receiving two updates in one game drop. Here's how.

How Minecraft Bedrock Edition is receiving two major updates in one game drop

Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is as big as a standalone update feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is Mojang's first-ever visual overhaul feature that will be arriving in Bedrock Edition in the Chase the Skies game drop. This was announced in March 2025 during the game's first live event.

Vibrant Visuals is a visual upgrade developed by Mojang on their new graphics engine called Render Dragon. This feature brings brand new directional lighting and shadows, screen space reflections, specular highlights on block textures, emissive textures, and much more.

Since this is Mojang's first attempt at drastically improving the game's graphics, it is as big as a standalone update.

In the promotional content for the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang is also advertising Vibrant Visuals separately, something they are not doing for any other particular feature coming with the game drop. Hence, it is safe to say that Vibrant Visuals is a separate update, but it is simply tied and getting released with Chase the Skies.

Other features on Chase the Skies

Chase the Skies will have loads of other features that can be considered as a separate update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Every other feature, apart from Vibrant Visuals, can be considered as a second separate update that is coming with the Chase the Skies game drop.

The second part of the game drop consists of features like dried ghast, ghastling, happy ghast, harness, player locator bar, the tears music disc, lead changes, saddle changes, new cloud patterns, etc.

While some of these features were introduced in the first Minecraft live of 2025 in March, others were gradually added to snapshots and beta/previews as Mojang worked on the update.

