5 Minecraft library ideas worth checking out

Since Minecraft has a vast world made up of blocks that players can break, obtain, and place anywhere, the game's vast community has come up with all kinds of stunning builds in the past. They have made castles, houses, and even libraries. Though the standard bookshelf block cannot be used as intended, players have used it to create various kinds of library structures in their worlds.

Here are some of the best library structure designs players have made in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great library structure ideas in Minecraft

1) Tall library structure

This is a massive library structure with multiple levels (Image via Reddit/minoan8128)

This is the largest library structure on this list. It was built by a Minecraft Redditor named u/minoan8128. They created a multi-storey library that was filled with loads of regular bookshelves.

The interior structure consisted of various types of wood planks, slabs, and fences, giving it an antique look. However, the top part of the library looks completely different, with the roof made up of various prismarine blocks and lighting provided by sea lanterns, end rods, and soul lanterns hanging from chains of different lengths to create a swirling effect.

2) Small enchantment book library

This library has chiseled bookshelves with various enchantment books (Image via Reddit/iwaslenx)

This is a great small enchantment book library that holds books for every enchantment there is in the game. This library was showcased by a Redditor named u/iwaslenx. As it is clearly visible, this small library uses chiseled bookshelves, in which players can actively keep and take out books like a book and quill or enchanted books.

Since enchanted books are the most useful books in the game, the player created a small library with each section dedicated to a specific useful enchantment. They then traded with librarians and filled each section with chiseled bookshelves and a particular enchanted book.

3) Enchanting table library

This library structure has a functional enchanting table in the middle (Image via Reddit/mister_boi__69)

The enchanting table is the only block with which regular bookshelves are actually useful. Regular bookshelves increase an enchanting table's strength, allowing it to offer better enchantments to players. This Redditor named u/mister_boi__69 created a small library surrounding the enchanting table itself.

While they placed 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table to get the best enchantments, they also created a library around the enchanting table configuration by adding loads of other bookshelves and lighting the entire area with a glowstone chandelier at the top.

4) Cozy library

This cozy library has a warm vibe with lots of wood furniture and lamps (Image via Reddit/MS-Gaming)

This is an extremely cozy library made by a Redditor named u/MS-Gaming. The first major feature of this library structure is that the entire building is made up of various wood types, which makes it quite cozy and warm. Furthermore, this library has lots of light, especially regular lanterns and end rods, which make the place decently bright.

Since the library has ample detail and space, but still manages to look simple and cozy, it can be a great blueprint for other builders.

5) Stronghold-esque library

This library looks like a modified and cleaner version of the stronghold library (Image via Reddit/Chirglas)

Stronghold is a unique natural structure in Minecraft that generates one or two libraries within it. These libraries are usually filled with spider webs and tall pillar-like sections of bookshelves.

This particular library, built by a Redditor named u/Chirglas, looks like a highly modified and cleaner version of a stronghold library. It has loads of tall bookshelf pillars, a stone brick floor with some green carpets, and a stone brick fireplace with a lectern in the middle. The entire build is lit up by lanterns.

This library has a great layout that many players can use if they are planning to make one in their world.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

