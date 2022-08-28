How to use every type of furnace in Minecraft

One of the most essential blocks in Minecraft is a Furnace that is used to smelt items that cannot be crafted elsewhere. Smelting is one of the essential and complicated parts of the game where players burn and convert items into advanced blocks that differ from the basic ones. From the very beginning of the game, players have been smelting iron and cooking other food items to survive.

Later on, once they progress in the game, they can smelt sand to get glass, ancient debris to get netherite scraps, etc. While players may explore villages or crafting books, they may find other types of tools for smelting as well, but Furnace still stands tall as one of the most used ones.

Moreover, Furnace is not a readily available block for players in Minecraft as players need to craft it as well using several basic items in the game. For a guide on crafting a furnace, one can head over to our detailed article.

Over the years, players have used several types of Furnaces in Minecraft to smelt items depending upon their smelting capabilities and the speed of crafting an item. Here are the uses of all the furnaces currently available in Minecraft.

Uses of all types of Furnace in Minecraft

1) Furnace

Furnace is the most common type of block in Minecraft when it comes to smelting. Players can craft this using eight cobblestone blocks and use it to cook food for their survival.

Apart from food, they can use it to craft other items such as ores and other raw materials to further craft advanced items like Iron Ingots. The most commonly used fuel for the furnace is coal, but players can also use lava to speed up the smelting process.

However, the most easily available fuel for the furnace is wood, the only downside being its slow speed. The average smelting time in a Furnace is 10 seconds.

2) Smoker

Smoker is an extremely useful block for players as they can place it in a house where they want to make their kitchen since it is most commonly used for cooking food. This block cooks food twice as fast as a regular furnace.

Moreover, villagers can be converted into butchers if they interact with a smoker as it can only cook regular meat and not complicated food items like chorus, fruits, etc. A smoker can be crafted using four wooden logs surrounding a furnace in the center in the shape of a diamond.

3) Blast Furnace

Crafting a Blast Furnace is fairly simple in Minecraft. All players need are five iron ingots, one regular furnace, and three smooth stones. Blast furnaces are mostly used in the game to smelt ore, armor, weapons, and other iron-based items.

These are mostly used as job site blocks for villagers. When villagers interact with one of these furnaces, they tend to become armorers. They smelt armor and weapons using the block's smelting speed.

4) Super Smelter (Automatic Furnace)

What's better than an automatic furnace doing the job of crafting in the world? Nothing can beat the power of a super smelter that can smelt items simultaneously in 16 different furnaces attached to it.

Crafting a super smelter is an extensive and complicated process, but all it uses are some basic items that players can easily find across the world. 16 furnace blocks are required to make a super smelter. Once everything is set, all players need to do is choose the recipe for items they want to craft, crank the lever, and let the super smelter work its magic at super speed.

5) Minecart with Furnace

Minecart with Furnace works similar to a steam engine. All players need to do to craft one is use a furnace and a regular minecart. These can be used to transport mobs across long distances as well as carry items when players are doing an extensive build.

Moreover, they act as great additions to a build as they can help move around blocks and the entire build as needed by the players. Any additional fuel added to the furnace will power the minecart to move for the next three minutes. It can run for up to 27 minutes if the player powers it enough. They can easily climb steep terrains as long as they are powered.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta