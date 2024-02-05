Minecraft Vault Hunters mod pack turns the game into a roguelike title

Minecraft offers players a world that almost never ends, along with multiple biomes and materials to craft and build different items. However, due to the lack of quests, the game can sometimes feel hollow. Apart from a few hostile mobs and some rare items, the title doesn't offer much gameplay variety. This is where the Vault Hunters mod pack comes in.

Developed by Iskall85team, this mod pack completely changes the gameplay experience by adding a ton of different features and mechanics to Minecraft. It turns the sandbox title into a roguelike game by introducing the ability to get specific powers or items and loot different items from labyrinth-like vaults.

Here's everything that comes with Vault Hunters and how it makes the Minecraft gameplay experience better.

What to know about Vault Hunters mod pack for Minecraft

Different gears in the mod pack (Image via Vault Hunters)

Unlike any other individual mod that gives players specific abilities, Vault Hunters entirely changes the Minecraft gameplay experience. It introduces a complete questline that players need to follow, new gear, abilities, tools, and areas or vaults to explore.

What’s even more exciting is that unlike the vanilla game, where diamond and netherite are the two most valuable materials players can find, this mod pack adds a ton of different loot, each with a unique use case.

Vault Hunters introduces new devices and tools to the title, along with items that give players super abilities. Examples include the ‘vein miner,’ which allows one to mine multiple blocks at once, and the ‘mega jump,’ which allows players to jump very high.

Players who like roguelike games will find this mod pack to be the perfect addition to Minecraft.

Lots of customization options (Image via Vault Hunters)

Coming to gears and tools, Vault Hunters has a staggering amount of modifications, such as a vault ax, shield, sword, and chest plate, all of which can be modified using different prefix and suffix modifiers. These modifiers work similarly to enchantments in the vanilla game but offer a much wider range of customizability.

Coming to the compatibility of the mod pack and how to play it, there are two options to choose from.

One way of playing Vault Hunters is through its servers, which offer different gameplay modes, such as Bedwars and Sky Block. Currently, these servers are only available in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. Moreover, players need to subscribe to the developer’s Patreon or Twitch channel to get access to them.

Another way of playing Vault Hunters is to download it from its official website or Curseforge. Note that the mod pack requires the Curseforge mod loader to work. It will not work with Fabric.

