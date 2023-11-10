Minecraft player creates unique gameplay experience in real life

Minecraft is all about exploring your surroundings and collecting all kinds of resources from the vast in-game world. A few years ago, Mojang created a new game called 'Minecraft Earth,' in which players were encouraged to roam around the real world and collect resources from certain real-life locations. Although the game did not catch on and was discontinued, the idea was fascinating to many.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/mysneakygraffiti posted several pictures of Minecraft flowers and mushrooms they made in real life and pasted around their town with a QR code. When people scan the code, an image will show up of an in-game inventory where that flower or mushroom will be placed.

As of now, the original poster has made six models of Minecraft flowers and mushrooms and pasted them all around their city for others to find and enjoy.

Users react to Redditor's unique real-life Minecraft experience

These kinds of ideas that bring the game to life are often loved by many on the game's official subreddit. Soon after the post was published on the subreddit, it received more than five thousand upvotes and loads of comments in just nine hours.

Since the flowers and mushrooms looked quite accurate to their in-game counterparts, many were curious as to how the original poster made them. When u/Sipuation asked how long the models took to make, the poster answered that it took them around an hour for each one. They also confirmed that the models consisted of wood and paint; hence, the shape and lines were quite accurate.

Other Redditors were simply delighted to see how the act of gathering items in the game was implemented in real life. u/PluvsTheCat thanked the original poster for making the lives of strangers more interesting. Redditor u/Duskluminous pointed out that the original poster must be wary of mischievous kids who may steal the flowers and QR codes from the streets.

Since this concept was somewhat similar to what Minecraft Earth offered, many Redditors started talking about the forgotten game from Mojang and how it had a lot of untapped potential. The game encouraged players to roam around their city and visit unique places to find in-game items, and this concept from the original poster encourages players to do the same.

Many Redditors were disappointed that Mojang discontinued the game.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors loved the real-life gameplay concept from the original poster. Since it is such a unique way to explore a town and collect flowers and mushrooms, the post continues to get loads of views, upvotes, and comments from other Redditors.