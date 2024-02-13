Being a wizard in Minecraft can be tricky, as the vanilla game doesn't have a ton of magic outside of potion brewing and equipment enchanting. This is exactly why countless players decide to install magic-themed mods that can make the goal of becoming a powerful wizard much more attainable. Many mods also approach the realm of magic from different angles and inspirations.

From creating custom spells to enchanting, potion brewing, crafting magical trinkets and artifacts, and much more, the right magic Minecraft mod can go a long way for a player's enjoyment. Finding the right one for a player's tastes might be a little trickier, but since that's the case, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the best magic mods for the aspiring wizard.

Disclaimer: Mods listed below must be downloaded at the reader's discretion.

5 fantastic magic Minecraft mods for in-game wizardry

1) Apotheosis

Hellshelves surrounding an enchanting table in the Apotheosis Minecraft mod (Image via Shadows_of_Fire/CurseForge)

Although Apotheosis isn't quite as robust as some magical Minecraft mods/modpacks, it does expand on the in-game magic while keeping the heart of the vanilla game intact. Apotheosis introduces new craftable bookshelves for enhancing the properties of enchanting tables, new and powerful mobs to battle, naturally generating traps, and empowered items that can be looted.

All the while, enchanting is renovated with all-new resources and mechanics, and there are even a few quality-of-life goodies thrown in to sweeten the deal, including limitless sugar cane and cactus growth height. Overall, while Apotheosis may not be as incumbent on slinging spells as some mods, it provides a unique and useful means of magic to the game.

2) Ars Nouveau

Custom spell crafting in Minecraft as seen in the Ars Nouveau mod (Image via Gootastic/YouTube)

In contrast to Apotheosis, Ars Nouveau is a Minecraft mod that centers much more considerably on the use of spells, introducing means to customize and create spells on the fly with different properties and applications. However, that's only the beginning, as Ars Nouveau introduces rituals, summonable mobs to help out with tasks, and the ability to craft magical trinkets and artifacts to enhance abilities.

Through the magic introduced in Ars Nouveau, nearly every major aspect of Minecraft can be enriched, from exploring the world, to combat, completing everyday tasks, and farming resources.

3) Wizards (RPG Series)

Wizards is about as direct of a wizardry mod as Minecraft fans can get (Image via Daedelus_Dev/CurseForge)

An entry in the multi-mod series created by Daedelus_Dev, Wizards is a Minecraft mod that introduces wands for dedicated spellcasting, with several wands that offer a variety of spells. Players can also craft spellbooks and staves for even more magical variety; new enchantments are introduced for this equipment, and players can even craft wizard robes to enhance their arcane power.

Even new village buildings can be found in the form of wizard towers, which introduce wizard merchant villagers who will trade with players for many of the materials, items, and gear pieces seen in this mod.

4) Forbidden and Arcanus

New blocks and gear pieces introduced in Forbidden and Arcanus (Image via Cesar_Zorak/CurseForge)

Inspired by the magic of roleplaying (RPG) games, Forbidden and Arcanus adds a magical element to just about every aspect of gameplay. By way of the Hephaestus Forge, players can implement a wide array of rituals, and more are unlocked as the forge is upgraded further. The path is eventually opened to a wide collection of new magical gameplay features, including:

Gear upgrading that pushes beyond vanilla Minecraft enchanting

New items and trinkets with magical abilities

The Clibano, which allows ores to be smelted with souls for a chance of doubling the final product

A research system that unlocks new magical abilities over time, including the secrets of the Forbiddenomicon

Magical projectiles for conventional weapons

Minion summoning

Transportation, capture, and taming of various mobs

All things considered, Forbidden and Arcanus may be two of the most fleshed-out and in-depth Minecraft magic mods currently available. If players want to experience the life of a wizard, this mod might be worth looking into.

5) Occultism

Occultism is a mod heavily focused on summoning (Image via Kli_Kli/CurseForge)

Inspired by the works of Jonathan Stroud (particularly Bartimaeus), Occultism is a magical mod that heavily gears itself toward summoning spirits, demons, and other occult creatures. These creatures allow players to automate various tasks, collect resources from other dimensions, and create enchanted tools and jewelry.

By crafting the Dictionary of Spirits and collecting Demon Dream Seeds, players will ultimately open their third eye and witness the oft-unseen demon groves, allowing them to reach into the unseen world for the first time and summon their first mythical companions.

