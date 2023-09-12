Minecraft allows players to enjoy its beauty and, at the same time, express their creativity. While the sandbox game has been around since 2011, new players are joining the community regularly. These beginners may be initially confused about how to proceed. Players can explore and hunt for important resources, which may be time-consuming and sometimes dangerous.

Farms require minimum effort and give a maximum output. Players can build these structures with ease and reap the rewards comfortably. Minecraft has two different editions: Java and Bedrock. While the gameplay remains the same, the mechanics involved may vary. Therefore, farms that function superbly on one edition may not work well on the other.

In this article, we list 10 Minecraft farms beginners can easily build in the Bedrock edition.

10 best farms for beginners in the Minecraft Bedrock edition

10) Chicken cooker farm

Having an early food source in Minecraft is essential. Players can plant seeds conventionally and wait for them to grow into crops or create a small farm. The farm does not require many resources and can be built with basic blocks and little effort.

The end product of this farm yields cooked chicken and feathers. The cooked chicken has a 7.2 hunger saturation and can restore six hunger bars. The feathers can be used to craft several items, such as arrows, brushes, books, quills, and firework stars. This farm is excellent for the initial stages of Minecraft.

9) Fishing farm

Fishing in Minecraft is a great way to get food, enchanted items (books, bows, fishing rods), saddles, and much more. The actual process of fishing can be slow and boring. So, players can construct an automatic fish farm that allows them to gather excellent loot and gain experience points.

Players can get four different types of fish from this farm: cod, salmon, pufferfish, and tropical fish. Cooked cod restores five hunger bars and six hunger saturation, while salmon restores six hunger bars and 9.6 hunger saturation.

The fish farm not only showers players with amazing loot but also is a great way to gain XP. The material cost of this farm is not very high and can be obtained easily.

8) Kelp XP farm

Experience points, or XP, are collected by players over time after completing certain tasks. These points help players repair and enchant their tools and gear to increase their efficiency.

Kelp are underwater plants that can be found on the seabed. These plants can be used to build a bubble column and act as a good fuel source when dried. The kelp XP farm allows players to gain tons of experience and generate dry kelp that can be used to smelt items.

Each kelp used in the XP farm yields 0.1 XP. The farm uses redstone contraptions, which makes this farm easy to use with relatively mild material requirements.

7) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is a one- to four-level-tall block that players will notice growing wildly near water in Minecraft. They can be harvested to produce paper and sugar. Both these items have great value in the game.

The farm requires bone meal as an extra resource to grow sugarcane. It can be acquired by converting bones into bone meal or constructing a bone meal farm. The sugarcane farm is also an automatic redstone contraption that is easy to build and efficient to use.

6) Mob farm

Mobs are mobile entities coded by AI that resemble living creatures. Minecraft is home to various mobs that can be broadly categorized as passive, neutral, and hostile. These entities portray different behaviors and various drop items when killed.

A mob farm is a building that allows players to spawn hostile mobs, such as zombies and creepers, by adjusting the light level inside the spawn area. The platform on which they spawn is linked to a tall cylindrical funnel at the center. The mobs are pushed toward this funnel and are made to drop down from a great height into a chamber.

Players will be present at the base of the chamber, where they can easily kill the mobs. This will fetch players with a good amount of XP, and the slain mobs will drop items. These items, such as gunpowder and rotten flesh, can be used by players in the game. The build does not use any fancy blocks; however, players will require a large amount of cobblestones for the build.

5) Wood farm

Wood is a quintessential material in Minecraft and always finds its uses in everything, whether as wooden logs or planks. From building houses, trapdoors, and fences to creating tools and weapons, wood is required in many such crafting recipes.

Chopping down trees to get wooden logs is tedious and laborious. By constructing a wood farm, players can reduce their workload drastically. This is a fully automatic farm; however, the requirements are comparatively more.

The build includes a significant amount of pistons, hoppers, repeaters, and observers. This farm will also require bonemeal to grow the saplings. Moreover, it will give 4000+ wood per hour if optimized properly.

4) Cobblestone farm

Cobblestone is a common block that players can obtain from mining stone. Instead of wandering around to gather cobblestones, this little contraption allows players to collect the block by staying in one place.

By combining lava and water, players can generate stone. Players will now simply have to use their pickaxe to mine the stone in front of them by clicking the attack button. With the silk touch enchantment on a pickaxe, players can collect stone instead of cobblestone.

Most constructions require building blocks, and instead of hunting for them at the last moment, players can farm them and stack them up. Cobblestones are the easiest blocks to procure.

3) Villager breeder

Villagers are friendly entities that can be found in the Overworld. These mobs can be considered as one of the most resourceful mobs to exist in Minecraft. Players can farm these beings and use them to acquire a vast range of items.

The available items can range from enchanted books, tools, armor, and weapons to maps, food, and emeralds. Players can also use villagers to build an automatic crop farm. The materials required for this farm are simple and easy to procure.

Transporting the villagers into the breeding chamber is the only tricky aspect of this farm. Players can employ a rail system or use boats to achieve this.

2) Bone meal farm

Bone meals in Minecraft work as instant fertilizers for most plants and fungi. Players can use these items on their own to prepare dyes or incorporate them in other farms. This material increases the production rate of the crop, which can be useful when preparing an automatic farm.

The construction of this farm is similar to the kelp XP farm, with a minor difference. Instead of channeling kelp in a smoker, they are now funneled in a composter to produce bone meal. The requirements for this farm are, again, relatively simple and easy to procure.

Bone meals are crucial in constructing other farms, such as the sugarcane farm and wood farm mentioned above in the list.

1) Iron farm

Iron is the most important ore in terms of its usage in Minecraft. In this list, iron alone is a major requirement for almost all farms. Players will come across clusters of iron ore at a higher altitude in the Overworld. They can mine them and stack them up. That said, this method is relatively slow and laborious.

The construction of the farm itself will require a decent amount of iron to craft items such as hoppers, pistons, mine carts, and rails. So, players will need to mine some amount of iron.

Once completed, this automatic iron farm will yield tons of iron without players having to put in a lot of effort. The build will also require villagers that players can bring over from their villager breeding farm. To get maximum loot from this farm, players must build it at least 150 blocks away from any village.

These starter farms provide beginners with resources that would take them a lot of time to acquire. Although building them may seem strenuous, the rewards are worth it.