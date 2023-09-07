10 best Minecraft 1.20 starter farms

Minecraft is a game loved and cherished by many people around the globe. While there are veterans who have spent hundreds of hours in-game, the sandbox game also welcomes newcomers on a regular basis. The plethora of farms that a newcomer can build when freshly entering the game can lead to confusion and panic, as they will find it difficult to determine the most beneficial one.

Therefore, a farm that functions automatically to collect items and does not require a lot of materials to build can ease players and allow them to focus on other tasks. In this article, we will highlight 10 such farms that are beneficial for beginners in Minecraft 1.20.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

10 best Minecraft 1.20 farms for beginners

1) Cow crusher

In the early game, having a good source of food is very crucial. While there are many farms to help in that aspect, players can reap maximum rewards from a cow crusher farm.

The cow crusher farm provides players with loads of raw steak. To make the farm more efficient, players can also connect it to a smelter system, thereby cooking the raw steak.

Steaks restore eight hunger bars and have a 12.8 hunger saturation, making it the best food source during the initial stages. The farm generates a good amount of leather that can be used to make books, item frames, and even armor.

2) Kelp XP farm

There is a lot of smelting involved in the initial stages of the game. Hence, having a good fuel source can be highly beneficial. Similarly, XP is a vital resource that comes in handy when enchanting. This farm combines both those needs and provides a magnificent solution to it.

Each dried kelp generated by this farm gives 0.1 XP to players. When consolidated, it adds up to a good amount. A block of dried kelp also acts as a great fuel source wherein players can smelt 20 items from one dried kelp block. This is a better alternative to using coal. While not a great source, kelp can also be used as food.

3) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is a versatile resource and has multiple uses in Minecraft. It is used to make items such as paper and sugar. These finished products can be used in various ways.

Paper can be used in crafting books, cartography tables, maps, and fireworks and also be traded with librarians and cartographers for emeralds. Sugar is one of the main ingredients when brewing potions such as mundane potions and potions of swiftness. They can also be used when crafting cakes and pumpkin pies.

4) Bone meal farm

Bone meal acts as a fertilizer in Minecraft by increasing the growth rate of crops. It can be directly used to grow crops rapidly or be used in other automatic farms, such as the sugarcane farm, to increase their production.

The setup for this farm is similar to the kelp XP farm, with the only difference being that the harvested kelp should be connected to a composter instead of a smoker.

5) Lava farm

Lava is hands down the best fuel source available in the game. However, before the introduction of dripstone, making a lava farm was quite complicated. Now, even novice players can make this farm with ease. All they require are pointed dripstones and cauldrons and they can get infinite lava in Minecraft.

One bucket of lava can last up to 1000 seconds and smelt 100 items. Lava can also be used in other ways, such as, when fighting a horde of mobs players can place down lava to kill them. Additionally, lava is also required to create cobblestone or obsidian farms.

6) Cobblestone generator

Cobblestone is a basic building block that can be found in abundance in Minecraft. However, instead of going to places and mining them, this farm allows players to collect as many cobblestones as they want by standing in one place and holding down the attack button.

This generator uses water and lava to produce stones that, when mined, will drop cobblestone. By using a silk touch pickaxe, players can also farm stone here.

7) Chicken farm

Chicken is a passive mob in Minecraft that is a source of various items. From this farm, players can acquire raw chicken, feathers, and eggs. Cooked chicken, when consumed, restores six hunger bars and 7.2 hunger saturation.

The feathers are an essential item required to craft arrows. They can also be used to craft a book and quill, brushes, and firework stars. The eggs collected can be used to spawn more chicken or prepare other items, such as cake and pumpkin pie.

8) Tree farm

Wood is a fundamental item in Minecraft. It is a versatile block that can be used for varied purposes, ranging from building blocks to fuel to crafting tools and much more.

This farm allows players to harvest birch, oak, and spruce trees. Rather than spending the bulk of their time chopping them down, players can get around 20,000 logs per hour from this farm. This saves a lot of time allowing them to divert themselves to other projects.

9) Crop farm

A crop farm is an indispensable requirement in Minecraft. These crops have many uses from acting as a food source for players themselves to breeding other animals in-game. That said, this can be a bit of a tedious and dull job.

This farm is a little more complicated than the previous ones, as it involves villagers. However, once built, players will never have to worry about running out of food. Gamers can grow various types of crops using this setup. This is a highly efficient farm that every beginner should have in their world.

10) AFK Fishing farm

During the early stage, fishing is one of the best ways to gather enchanted books in Minecraft. However, it is a very slow process and needs a lot of patience. This system allows players to reap the benefits of fishing without having to put much effort into it.

Players can acquire a variety of items from this farm, ranging from raw cod and salmon to enchanted books and XP.