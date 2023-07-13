7 best XP farms in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft players will sooner or later need a few levels' worth of experience orbs if they're playing in Survival Mode. XP is a vital resource when it comes to enchanting gear and repairing or enhancing equipment at an anvil block. There are many more uses for XP, and it is safe to say that the more experience levels a player has, the better off they'll be in the long run.

Since XP is so useful in Minecraft, players tend to create farms that bank tons of experience orbs by killing mobs or automatically creating certain items. However, not every XP farm is made the same way. Each iteration has its own unique returns when it comes to experience orbs and item drops.

If Minecraft players are looking for some great XP farms to use in version 1.20 and above, there are several examples worth utilizing.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fantastic XP farms in Minecraft 1.20+ worth building

1) Traditional Mob Tower

The mob tower is one of the oldest experience farms in Minecraft's history, and it still works quite well. However, the same tower that worked in older updates won't always be as efficient in 1.20 due in large part to recent updates requiring a light level of zero to allow hostile mobs to spawn.

Fortunately, just by enclosing the ceiling of a mob tower, players can still rack up tons of hostile mob kills. This not only gets them plenty of XP but also more than a few item drops, including gunpowder from creepers, which is particularly helpful for various reasons.

2) Automatic Kelp Farm

This Minecraft XP farm is particularly helpful for newer players, as kelp can be readily obtained from nearly any ocean biome. The design used in newer automatic farms in 1.20 utilizes pistons to break growing kelp stalks, dropping them into chests where they are then fed into a smoker block via hoppers.

Levers are placed on the smokers themselves to hold XP points in storage, so players can leave their farm active while they're out on their adventures. Once players return, they can flip the levers and collect their XP quickly and easily. As long as there is fuel in the smokers, this farm will continue to produce XP and dried kelp as needed.

3) Zombie Piglin Gold Farm

Although Minecraft players tend to keep piglins around for bartering purposes, zombie piglins have no such benefit. By creating a large enough Nether portal and drawing the zombified piglins out into the Overworld, players can funnel the mobs into a kill pit and collect plenty of resources from them, XP included.

This farm is spectacular not only for collecting heaps of experience levels but also tons of gold nuggets and ingots. Warped fungus on a stick and enchanted golden swords are also a nice plus when it comes to drops.

4) AFK Fish Farm

This may not be the most exciting form of XP farm in Minecraft, but it's great for players who don't mind collecting levels while they're away from their device taking care of other business. It's incredibly easy to build, requiring just a few blocks and a bucket of fish.

The biggest benefit to this farm isn't just its experience gains but its ability to snag plenty of enchanted books and enchanted fishing poles as treasure items. Even better, Minecraft Java fans can also use a shortcut like F3 + T while they have their right mouse button held down to automatically re-cast their fishing rod line.

5) Pillager Outpost Grinder

Although this Minecraft XP farm is not ideal for newcomers, it produces a staggering amount of experience and items like crossbows in Java Edition or iron gear, enchanted books, and emeralds in Bedrock Edition. Players essentially create a transportation system directly from a pillager outpost, funneling the mobs into a drop tower.

The fall damage either kills or almost kills the pillagers. Players can then finish the mobs off and collect the sweet XP orbs. It's a difficult farm to construct, particularly in Survival and Hardcore Mode, but the returns are well worth the effort.

6) Enderman Farm

Once Minecraft fans have reached the End, setting up an enderman farm can be incredibly lucrative for XP collection. Several different designs exist, but one of the most popular is known as the Endermite Trap. The design features a spawning platform for endermen and a nearby location with an endermite to coax them.

Since endermen hate endermites, they'll charge to the mite in an attempt to kill it, but players can keep it safe using slabs, minecarts, or other blocks. Players can then manually kill the endermen who are simply too enraged by the endermite to pay gamers much attention.

7) Automatic Cactus Farm

A fantastic blend between being easy to build and generating plenty of experience, the automatic cactus farm is a spectacular option for Minecraft fans of all skill levels. It operates somewhat similarly to kelp farms since it uses smelting to create green dye and experience points.

The basic auto cactus farm sees players creating floating sand blocks capable of growing cactus blocks. As these blocks grow, they'll collide with fence blocks between the sand blocks, automatically breaking the cacti and dropping them into the water. The water then carries the cacti into a chest, feeding the blocks into a furnace to create green dye.

Much like the kelp farm, levers are placed on the furnaces to smelt dye and store XP, allowing Minecraft players to return after a trip to collect all their experience levels from the farm's efforts.

