Minecraft x Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: Everything you need to know

Over the years, Minecraft has collaborated with many games, movies, and other franchises to release DLCs and other unique content. Things get even better when these collaborations are between games with an overlapping playerbase. In an X post, the official page of Sonic The Hedgehog announced that Minecraft will be a part of their Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game.Not only that, but it also announced that the Minecraft Festival will start on October 9 at 8PM ET and go on till October 12 at 7:59PM ET. A teaser video was also featured, showing Steve in a minecart trying to reach a portal built with gold blocks. With that said, here’s everything about the Minecraft x Sonic Racing CrossWorlds DLC and what it brings to the game.Minecraft x Sonic Racing CrossWorlds DLC exploredSonic Racing CrossWorlds is a high-paced racing game that gives you the ability to change your characters, cars, and even the world you race in. The game partners up with other franchises such as Pac-Man, Mega Man, Spongebob Squarepants, etc. to bring in new characters and worlds. This time, they have partnered with Minecraft, and in a very interesting way at that.Sonic Racing CrossWorlds will be getting three new characters from the blocky world: Steve, Alex, and the pesky creeper mob. Players can take these while racing in the Sonic game. But that’s not all as there will be a minecart machine that fans can race in. This is great as it shows a proper collaboration rather than just a half-baked DLC.Players will also get a course in the blocky world, featuring familiar structures such as a small farm, hills, mesa biome, icy mountains, and cherry blossom trees as well. The little attention to details is something worth noting. For example, the direction indicators in the track are also made using the blocks from the game.Coming to the important bits, this is a DLC and a part of the season pass. Players will get the racers, the course, and the minecart in the digital deluxe edition along with some other great content such as Spongebob Squarepants, Pac-Man, and Mega Man DLCs. As of now, more content is yet to be revealed.The specific edition costs $89.99, £79.99, or ₹7,199 and is available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players can download the game from the consoles' stores and both Steam and Epic Games.