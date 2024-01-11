Minecraft YouTuber animates the struggle and pain of villagers

YouTuber Avocado Animations' Minecraft series "A Villager's Night" has racked up millions of views since its first entry was uploaded to the platform in 2021. In the videos, the animator depicts the life of villagers through a dreadful and fantastic lens. The first two videos show Steve destroying their village and slaughtering its inhabitants. Meanwhile, the third video depicts the popular villager trading hall builds and how it amounts to forced confinement and labor.

Much like Avocado Animations' other projects surrounding Among Us and the creation of Minecraft's creepers, A Villager's Night is an exceptionally bleak and cynical take on the world of Mojang's sandbox title and how ordinary gameplay can be viewed.

Avocado Animations' villager videos lead to discussion about Minecraft's villagers and Steve's power

There are many Minecraft fan theories surrounding aspects seen in Avocado Animations' videos, including how villagers can be treated unethically by players and how Steve/the player character has power beyond an ordinary person. Fans have run with the "evil Steve" trope for years now, and Avocado Animations' three-part series (so far) puts a face to the theories and demonstrates their horror.

Avocado Animations' work runs the gamut, creating fantastical renditions and parodies of popular content creators, films, video games, and other miscellaneous shorts. However, their villager depictions rank as some of their highest-viewed creations, with the latest part of A Villager's Night accruing over seven million views and leading fans to discuss the horrors that villagers face.

Fans discuss Steve/villager theories in A Villager's Night: Part 1 (Image via Avocado Animations/YouTube)

The videos have led some fans to take a step back and think about how they treat villagers in-game. Conquering a village or forcing villagers to shack up in a villager trade hall is certainly beneficial to the player, but at what cost? Although villagers are simply Minecraft mobs in a virtual space, some fans are left wondering if they've been too harsh on the entities within Mojang's landmark title.

Many players have joked that the community surrounding the game has a bit of a sadistic streak, which is likely contributed to by builds using villagers as target practice or creating creeper-powered redstone contraptions. While it's all in good fun, using "living" beings within the game as a means to an end also lends itself to the "evil Steve/main character" trope.

Minecraft fans are clamoring for more entries in A Villager's Night (Image via YouTube)

Whatever the case, although Avocado Animations hasn't uploaded a new entry in A Villager's Night since 2023, fans are pleading for more from the YouTube Minecraft creator. Their horrific and intense depictions of villager trading and combat are a labor of love and have rightfully been vastly praised by the game's community and beyond.

2024 has only begun, and players will likely be watching Avocado Animations' channel with plenty of enthusiasm to see if the struggles of the villagers will continue and whether they'll ever escape the iron fist of Steve and his wicked machinations.