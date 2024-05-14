"Mobs other than endermen and shulkers": Minecraft fans discuss which features they want in an End update

Minecraft players recently discussed new features that can massively improve the End realm. In recent history, Mojang Studios have improved the Nether and the Overworld realms, adding loads of features like new mobs, biomes, structures, items, mechanisms, etc. However, they have not yet touched the End, the third and last dimension of the sandbox game.

Hence, many players on Minecraft's official subreddit discussed what the Swedish developers could add to make the End interesting again.

"Mobs other than ender men and shulkers. More variation in end cities. As a very avid end city explorer (200+ cities looted) I would love to see tiers of end cities with better loot in the more dangerous ones," wrote one player.

Redditor u/Conart557 posted a picture of the End realm and asked the community what new features they would like to see in it. Since many players in the Minecraft community want the End to get a substantial update, the comment section was filled with suggestions. The post itself received over 2000 upvotes within 12 hours.

Many players discussed that new biomes could be added to the End realm. While the desolate realm has biomes like The End, Small End Islands, End Midlands, End Highlands, and End Barrens, all of them look similar to one another. The community talked about how the barren and death theme of the End can retained while adding unique biomes like abandoned End Cities with new mobs, crashed ships, dried pools with dead coral, etc.

Some interestingly discussed that Mojang Studios could Y axis more in the End realm. This essentially means that the community wants to see more vertical terrain, like mountains and tall structures. As of this writing, the End realm only has flattish terrain on most islands.

Many players mentioned that they would love to see new mobs apart from Enderman and Shulker spawning in the End. However, hardly a few came up with new mob ideas.

Some even wanted several smaller features like food sources, fuel, etc. to make the End more sustainable and livable.

How adding new features to the End could hamper the realm's purpose

Not all players on the subreddit suggested new additions to the realm. Some went into deep discussions about how the general emptiness and eerieness of the End could be disrupted if it gets new features like structures and mobs.

They talked about the trouble Mojang Studios could face while adding new things to the End realm.