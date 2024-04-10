Mojang reveals five new paintings for Minecraft 1.21 update

It seems like Minecraft is getting a rain of updates with every aspect of the game getting improved. The developers have added a new weapon, a new palatial structure with the breeze, and even added a new Potato dimension as the April Fool’s joke which gave the poisonous potato a use.

Something else that players have been asking Mojang Studios is the addition of new paintings. The game has had the same paintings for years and finally, Mojang Studios has added five new paintings for the Minecraft 1.21 update. So not only is the game getting technical and functional updates, but also aesthetic updates.

Here’s everything about the new paintings.

Minecraft adds new paintings

Paintings in Minecraft are one of the easiest ways of making the base look homely. Making the painting is quite easy as it takes just a couple of items to make. There have been 26 different paintings in the game that generate randomly and with the update, the number has now grown by five.

All the paintings have a name and the five new ones are:

Humble

Meditative

Prairie Ride

Unpacked

Baroque

These paintings have been created by Sarah Boeving, who is the artist at Mojang Studios and created some great digital artwork in the past. Here’s something interesting. One of the paintings added shows two villagers standing closely while their hut is in the background. This is a reference to the famous painting American Gothic by Grant Wood.

This is not the first time the game has referenced something famous. Many paintings in the game are like easter eggs, referencing something in pop culture or history. For example, the painting "Donkey Kong" is a reference to the classic Nintendo game.

Another painting called "Wanderer" is a reference to the famous painting "Wanderer by the Sea of Fog" by Caspar David Friedrich

Another painting that has been added to the game shows a decorative pot, sunflower, and cake all kept on the table. This style of painting is called "Still Life" and there are many classical paintings that show something similar.

Apart from the new paintings, there have been some bug fixes, technical changes, and updates to the experimental features that are all set to arrive in Minecraft soon. These changes include changes to the mace, trial spawners, trial chambers, etc.