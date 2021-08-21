Mojang shares information on previous Minecraft updates and how they almost broke the game

Minecraft was released almost over a decade ago. Since then, the game has received many updates introducing new mobs, blocks, items, and gameplay features.

However, there are many hidden things players don't know about past updates.

On Minecraft's official channel, Mojang has a hilarious and informative series going on titled "The Secrets of Minecraft". In this monthly video series, fans can learn about Minecraft's hidden secrets that only developers know.

Today, Mojang released the second episode of "The Secrets of Minecraft" where the developers comically shared information on past Minecraft updates and how they almost "broke" the game.

Mojang shares information on past Minecraft updates in the second episode of The Secrets of Minecraft

Dolphins from the Update Aquatic

Dolphin-centric arguments. Passionate arm-flailing. Packs of stray monkeys loose in the office. Take a look behind the only occasionally chaotic scenes of releasing a new update, in this second episode of The Secrets of Minecraft:



Dolphins are among the cutest mobs in Minecraft. However, they could have been totally opposite.

Some developers wanted dolphins to be "cute and cuddly" whereas others thought to make them notorious and thieves. Many players would have hated thieving dolphins who would steal their items.

Naming Village & Pillage update

In 2019, Mojang released Minecraft 1.14 update, titled Village & Pillage. Naming the update so wasn't an easy decision, however.

Minecraft is a family-friendly game played by both kids and adults. Due to this, the developers were not so sure about adding a barbaric word like pillage to Minecraft.

Developers tried to come up with other names but settled to Village & Pillage, which became an iconic Minecraft update.

Better Together update

Better Together update was released to unify all versions on consoles and other devices under Bedrock Edition. However, that was easier said than done.

Since Mojang didn't want players to lose their worlds, its developers had to ensure that the old worlds still worked on the new update.

Doing this wasn't easy, especially in the Legacy Console Edition, which was different from regular Minecraft.

Delayed update

Nether Update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Nether update was supposed to come earlier, but Mojang delayed it by releasing Update Aquatic.

In the long run, this was a great decision since the 1.16 Nether Update was released during chaotic COVID times and gave people a reason to stay at home.

The video ended with the note that game development isn't as easy and fast as some may think. Two months ago, Minecraft developers had to split the much-awaited Caves & Cliffs update into two parts.

It ended up disappointing many fans who were waiting for the update release. The narrators in the video thanked the players for their patience with the upcoming 1.18 update.

