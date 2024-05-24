New camera command can let you experience Minecraft Legends' FOV

In Minecraft, players can change their camera to either see themselves from the back in third-person, or from the front in third-person. With 1.20, Mojang Studios added a new camera command that lets players fix the in-game camera to any place they want. In the latest Bedrock preview version, they have added a brand new camera command input that will set the player's FOV similar to that of Minecraft Legends.

Here is everything to know about the new camera command input, how it looks, and how to test it.

Everything to know about the new camera command that lets players experience Minecraft Legends camera angle

Camera command's new follow_orbit input

In Bedrock preview 1.21.10.20, Mojang Studios added a brand new camera command input under the experiments tab. This input was called follow_orbit.

As the name suggests, this input will switch the camera far away from the player and will essentially follow it wherever they go. The angle and height of the camera will change with respect to where the players are looking.

The new camera input massively zooms out the third-person view. (Image via Mojang Studios)

This makes the original sandbox game look a lot like Mojang Studios' new title, Minecraft Legends, in which players see their characters from a camera placed at an angle above them that follows them around.

When the in-game camera clashes with any solid block, it automatically zooms in and shows the player up close.

Steps to test the new camera follow_orbit command in Minecraft Bedrock preview

Players need to download the latest Bedrock preview version (Image via Microsoft)

To test the new camera command that allows you to experience Minecraft Legends FOV, you first need to download the latest Bedrock preview version. This can be done by heading into the device's native store app and searching for Minecraft preview.

Those who bought Bedrock Edition will automatically own its preview version as well. The latest version, 1.21.10.20, can be downloaded from the product page.

Once this is done, you can simply search for the preview version and run it. To confirm that you are on the correct edition, you can look at the bottom left corner of the main menu to check the version number.

The new camera command input needs to be turned on from the experiments section when creating a new world. (Image via Mojang Studios)

After opening the game, you need to create a new world to test the camera command. On the new world creation page, you need to enter the experiments tab and turn on Creator Cameras: New Third Person Presets settings. This is crucial since without turning this on, you will not be able to test the camera command input.

Once you enter the newly made world, you can type the command /camera @p set minecraft:follow_orbit in the chat box. As soon as you hit enter, you will enter an extremely zoomed-out third-person mode and be able to enjoy the game in a completely new way.

