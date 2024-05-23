How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.20 beta and preview

Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.20 went live on Bedrock Edition platforms on May 22, 2024, and it has made several bug and gameplay fixes while adding and adjusting tutorials surrounding in-game movement. Even though this isn't exactly a major experimental release where content is concerned, plenty of players will still want to download it to check out the new changes and bug fixes.

The good news is that downloading and installing Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.20 is a relatively painless process regardless of the platform. Still, it doesn't hurt to review how to download the preview on each applicable device just in case fans haven't done so before.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.20 on supported platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S

Downloading Minecraft Previews on Xbox can be accomplished with a few button presses (Image via Mojang)

As is the case with downloading the base game on many consoles, downloading Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.20 on Xbox One and Series X|S is a straightforward process that can be taken care of through the console's electronic storefront. All players need is a purchased copy of the game on their account or an active Game Pass subscription.

Players on Xbox consoles can download the preview with these steps:

From your dashboard, either open the Microsoft Store or the Xbox Game Pass library. Search for Minecraft Preview and open the accompanying store page. Select the install button and the preview should be added to your download queue.

PlayStation 4

Previews on PS4 can have an unorthodox download method (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Previews are relatively new to PlayStation 4, and downloading them is carried out a little differently compared to Xbox. Fans can dive into the base game itself to open the store page for the preview, but otherwise, downloading Preview 1.21.10.20 is about the same as it would be elsewhere.

Still, players can follow these steps to check out their preview on PS4:

Open your base Minecraft game. Open your settings from the main menu. At the bottom of the sidebar, select the preview section. Click "Get PlayStation 4 Preview". Click the download button.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The official launcher can handle preview downloads on Windows PCs (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to downloading previews on Windows-based PCs, the job can be accomplished by the Minecraft Launcher client, obtainable from the game's official website. With just a couple of clicks, the launcher will download all of the necessary files, folders, and assets in a few seconds with a stable internet connection.

Fans can download Preview 1.21.10.20 on Windows with these steps:

If you haven't already, download the game's launcher from Minecraft.net and install it. Open the launcher and select the Windows Edition from the game list on the left of the window. To the left of the install/play button, click the button that reads "latest release" and select "latest preview", then press the install button.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices

Downloading previews on Android or iOS will be carried out via respective app stores (Image via Apple)

When it comes to downloading previews on Android and iOS devices, players can carry the task out with the Google Play Store or Apple TestFlight program, respectively. Both methods have different steps, but they're not particularly difficult, all things considered. Players can download Preview 1.21.10.20 on their mobile device with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down until you find a section labeled "join the beta" and tap the accompanying link. The next time you open the game, it should load the preview instead of the base game. On iOS, download TestFlight from the Apple App Store, head to the TestFlight site for the preview, and sign up using your Apple account credentials. You should receive an email, open it, and tap "View in TestFlight". If you're a new tester, tap accept, then tap the install button.

That's all there is to it! Once the preview is installed, most devices will automatically update the preview in most cases, though players on Windows PCs may still need to open the Microsoft Store and implement manual updates when Mojang releases new previews.

