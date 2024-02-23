Minecraft Preview is now available for PlayStation 4: Here's how you can play it

Minecraft is regularly updated with new features, such as mobs and items, and the game is getting a major overhaul with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. The only issue here is that not all players can get access to the experimental features before they are officially added to the game. These beta features are limited to the ‘Preview’ version of the game. For years, the preview version of the game was restricted to PC and Xbox, but this isn't true anymore.

Mojang Studios has officially announced that Minecraft Preview is now available for PlayStation 4 players. As of now, the experimental version of the game is rolling out in different regions. If it is unavailable in your region, you might have to wait for some time.

Minecraft Preview for PlayStation 4

Preview features can now be accessed on PlayStation 4 (image via Mojang Studios)

The preview version of the game brings a lot of beta or experimental features. These features are actively developed, which means that players are expected tot est new features. This also means that this edition of the game is sometimes unstable.

Since the preview version of Minecraft can be unstable or buggy, Mojang Studios offers it as a separate game that can be downloaded from PlayStation’s official game store.

To download the game, all you need to do is head over to the PlayStation game store and search for Minecraft. The search result should show two or three versions of the game. Get the Preview version and install it on your console. That’s all you need to do to start trying out the upcoming features, such as trial chambers.

Players react to the announcement

Expand Tweet

Players on X reacted to the announcement, and the response was mixed. X user @PlayedCraft commented that this was a big win for Mojang.

Expand Tweet

Another user named @indujhaaa also commented, saying that this was great news. User Birdtopher asked whether the Preview version would come to the Nintendo Switch as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

@SmartFridgePro asked whether people still use the PlayStation 4, while @eckoxsoldier commented that the article shared by Mojang did not mention a PlayStation Preview version of the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The rollout will likely take some time, and as a result, many people might have to wait for the Preview to be available in their region. Currently, there's no update from Mojang Studios regarding when it will be available worldwide.