Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.20 beta and preview patch notes: New game tips, Marketplace errors fixed, and other bug fixes

Following the release of Minecraft's snapshot 24w21a for this game's Java Edition, Mojang has now launched a new beta Beta and Preview 1.21.10.20 update for Bedrock Edition that introduces minor changes and a bunch of bug fixes. As the release date for version 1.21 draws near, players can expect the upcoming beta updates related to it to follow the trend of mostly featuring bug fixes with minor alterations.

This article will list the official launch notes for the Minecraft 1.21.10.20 Bedrock Beta and Preview update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.20 beta and preview patch notes: Everything you need to know

Here are the detailed patch notes released by the developers for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.20 beta update:

Trial Spawner

The Trial Spawner texture inconsistencies have been fixed (MCPE-181455)

Commands

Music will no longer be stopped by the '/stopsound' command

Game Tips

Added a swim tip for touch devices

How to move is now taught to players on touch devices with the D-pad control scheme

Here's what the developer said regarding when game tips won't show up:

"Sometimes it’s not a good time to learn new game play skills. For example, opening your inventory is not a relevant skill when you just discovered that the floor is lava. So here are some additional constraints for when game tips don’t show up."

The swim game tip only shows up when you are in water

The break block tip is the most relevant tip when you're freezing in powder snow. Other tips won't show up

When there are hostile mobs nearby you can still learn skills that will help you run away (movement, jumping and camera movement) but other tips won’t bother you

Gameplay

Slabs and Stairs should no longer randomly start placing on the bottom when continuously building (MCPE-54855)

Fixed a bug that caused the environment within a chunk to noticeably change when thousands of blocks away from spawn (REALMS-11625)

Particles generated when breaking Leaves will now match the color of the destroyed leaves (MCPE-179726)

Locator Maps will now only render head and head attachments (MCPE-61891)

The sound emitted when a player walks on a Heavy Core Block is now controlled by the appropriate slider in the audio preferences

Items

Bug fixes have been made to a bunch of items, including the new breeze rods:

Breeze Rods now render correctly in third-person view (MCPE-179661)

The Mace no longer breaks Cobwebs and Bamboo as fast as Swords and other sharp items (MCPE-179754)

The Fishing Rod hook no longer sticks to actors that have the Projectile Reflection component (MCPE-180337)

The Mace's Smash Attack no longer knocks back Mobs that have been tamed by the Player wielding the Mace (MCPE-180962)

Attacking an entity with a Mace enchanted with the Wind Burst enchantment no longer negates fall damage (MCPE-181496)

Marketplace

Fixed a number of bugs related to downloading content getting stuck, including errors related to: "Downloads all stuck at 0%" and broken content updates (MCPE-177684)

Mobs

Changes and fixes have been made to the new bogged mob, witches, and parrots:

The Bogged's underwater melee attack no longer applies a Slowness effect to the victim (MCPE-178884)

Parrot now correctly imitates the Bogged when nearby

Witches now always drop 4-8 Redstone Dust on death

This is to improve the viability of farms that utilize Witch Huts to obtain Redstone Dust

Petrified Oak Slab

The Oak-Slab-looking variation of "stone_block_slab" (aux value 2) is now flattened into its own new block "minecraft:petrified_oak_slab" (MCPE-180964)

Will behave like other Stone Slabs, eg. cannot be destroyed by fire, but will look like an ordinary oak slab

"minecraft:petrified_oak_slab" can only be obtained and placed through commands

The Oak-Slab-looking variation of "double_stone_block_slab" (aux value 2) is now flattened into its own new block "minecraft:petrified_oak_double_slab" (MCPE-180964)

Will behave like other stone double slabs, eg. cannot be destroyed by fire, but will look like an ordinary oak double slab

"minecraft:petrified_oak_double_slab" can only be placed through commands

Projectiles

The Wind Charge Projectile can now be summoned via the /summon command (MCPE-178937)

Realms

All items on the Realms purchase screens are now focusable and can be navigated through using a gamepad input

Removed an extra "the" in Realms section of Minecraft Encyclopedia

Trial Chambers

The spawning frequency of the trial chambers has undergone a change:

Trial Chambers now generate far less frequently in the Deep Dark biome

User Interface

When Regeneration effect is active, hearts on the HUD no longer move too fast (MCPE-180864)

Shift-clicking inventory items no longer causes the item stack count to briefly appear above the stack

Interacting with a block outside of a players reach no longer causes the block interface to briefly appear

Added new visual elements to Hardcore mode in Create New World and new Edit World, and a sound effect when toggling Hardcore mode on or off (Preview only)

Items no longer render in front of stack size number when being quick moved (MCPE-180712)

Number on a stack of items no longer overlaps with item hover text in Villager's trade menu (MCPE-181338)

Item no longer moves slightly in slot after being quick moved to Anvil (MCPE-180275)

Items no longer stay selected on touch devices when switching between Creative inventory tabs (MCPE-173506)

Items can now be removed from the off-hand slot and crafting grids by tapping on other items in Creative inventory on mobile devices (MCPE-168757)

Vault

The vaults from the new trial chambers have undergone a small change:

Loot ejected from Vaults in Trial Chambers are now dependent on level, position and player seed

Interested readers can check out the technical updates offered by this release on Minecraft's official webpage. They can find the link to the relevant page in the tweet provided earlier.

